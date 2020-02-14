Participants in the seventh annual Alternative Growers Group Conference will have a choice of a variety of talks aimed specifically for acreage owners in the Washington County area.
The conference is Saturday at the Blair Public Library and Technology Center. Registration is 8 a.m.; programs begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. There is a registration fee. Each of the programs will be 40 to 45 minutes in length with a short break between. The conference is open to the general public.
The key note speakers for the conference will be Matt and Rod Fritz of Stock Seed Company of Murdock. They will be discussing the art of restoring prairie grasses to a landowner’s acreage. Stock Seed Company is one the most well-known seed companies in Nebraska.
Other topics will include concurrent sessions in such areas as water quality issues, vegetable gardening, designing pollinator gardens, lavender production, top 10 tips for developing habitat and drip irrigation. Speakers will include University of Nebraska Extension specialists and private and commercial gardeners.
One of the featured programs will be a presentation on small fruit production by Vaughn Hammond from Nebraska City. His talk will cover such topics as raspberry, blueberry and other small fruit production.
In addition to the programs, there will be a limited number if informational and vendor booths at the conference. Food will be available at the site for a minimal cost for those attending.
The conference is being sponsored by the Alternative Growers Group of Washington County, a nonprofit organization. For more information, call Sandy or Jerry Grove at 402-468-5598.
