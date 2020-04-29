While the Blair Public Library and Technology Center has modified hours and directions, a little library around the corner at 902 Meadow Drive, at the home of Nancy and Joel Schroeder, is open all the time.
“We had a lot of visitors initially, but I think people are still a little cautious with the virus,” Nancy said. “We swap books out about once a week. We put it up about a month ago because the children were all home.”
They provided sanitizer wipes on the side for people who want it.
“People are just cautious now,” Nancy said.
Her husband, Joel, built the little library.
“We were new to this neighborhood and it was meant to promote community and get to know our neighbors,” Nancy said.
The coronavirus moved up the idea of creating the little library.
“We debated about doing it now, but we would have done it regardless,” she said. “We thought with the kids being out of school (it would be good).”
“We just thought it was a nice thing to do for the children in the neighborhood and the adults,” Nancy added. I think the adults have been so swamped doing home schooling.”
