Hawkeyes basketball tournament set for Dec. 7-8
The West Harrison post-prom committee will host the ‘Hawkeyes Hoops Tournament’ on December 7-8 in Mondamin.
The boys’ tournament will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, beginning at 9 a.m., and the girls’ tournament will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, starting at 10 a.m.
There will be three divisions, a 3rd-4th, a 5th-6th, and a 7th-8th, for both boys and girls. All teams will be guaranteed three games, but the format of the tournament will be determined by the amount of entrants. Awards will be given to first and second place finishers in each division.
Brackets and opponents will be emailed by Wednesday, Dec. 4, and registration will help cover the start-up cost. Any questions, please contact Tara Rife, 712-308-4615 for additional information.
