Wayne State College of Wayne, Neb. celebrated their 11th consecutive Womens Rugby National Title, on Dec. 7-8 in Atlanta, Ga. 2016 West Harrison graduate Courtney Forbes (center) has been on the past two Wildcat National title teams. She is shown with her parents, Kandy, right, and Steve Forbes.

Wayne State Rugby wins 11th National Title

