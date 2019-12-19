3W’s: Weekend Wrestling Wrap
Panthers crown four at Riverside Invitational
Logan-Magnolia won its second Riverside Invitational in the past three years, as they claimed the team title on Saturday afternoon in Oakland.
The Panthers had eight finalists, as Sean Thompson, Wyatt Reisz, Briar Reisz, Rex Johnsen, and Barret Pitt finished with individual titles.
West Harrison’s Gabe Gilgen picked up a fifth place finish. Woodbine’s Jack Nelson added a third place finish.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia will be at the Western Iowa Conference Championships in Audubon on Friday and Saturday in Audubon. Both West Harrison and Woodbine will return to the mats at the Tri-Center Invitational on Jan. 11, 2020.
Riverside Invitational: 12-14-2019 @ Oakland
Final Team Standings: 1st) Logan-Magnolia 228.5; 2) Papillion-Lavista 186; 3) Creston-Orient-Mackburg 178; 4) West Sioux 167; 5) Lathrop 156.5; 6) Riverside 105; 7) East Mills 78; 8) AHSTW 71; 9) Pekin 64.5; 10) Savannah 62; 11) ACGC 55; 12) Clarinda 37; 13) Woodbine 31; 14) Audubon 28; 15) Shenandoah 13; 16) West Harrison 7.
Lo-Ma Panthers Results
106: Jacob Downey (LM) received bye; pinned Jake Dale (Clar), 1:53; was pinned by Mikey Baker (WS), :52; lost 11-3 major decision to Gage Schottel (Savannah). Fourth place.
113: Sean Thompson (LM) received bye; pinned Zach Biggerstaff (EM), 1:07; won 13-1 major decision over Hayden Fisher (AHSTW); pinned Mick Schroder (Riv), :49. First place.
120: Wyatt Reisz (LM) received bye; pinned Kenny Needham (Pap-Lavista), 1:05; won 14-5 major decision to Drayven Kraft (WS). First place.
126: Hagen Heistand (LM) pinned Michael Meyer (Clar), 3:00; won 17-2 technical fall over Triston Barncastle (Crest-OM); pinned Brodyn Wray (EM), :58; lost 3-1 decision to Adam Allard (WS). Second place.
132: Brady Thompson (LM) received bye; pinned Ryan Stortenbecker (EM), 1:03; lost 7-1 decision to Cullen Koedam (WS); lost 7-0 decision to Gunnar Larsen (ACGC). Fourth place.
138: Harley Christensen (LM) lost 7-0 decision to Tyler Prokop (EM); received bye; lost 17-3 major decision to Cayden Jensen (ACGC).
145: Bryce Hudnut (LM) received bye; pinned Aidan Anderson (Creston), 3:24; pinned Brayton Chestnut (Creston), 3:30; was pinned by Andrew Beane (Lathrop), 5:33. Second place.
152: Briar Reisz (LM) received bye; pinned Ty Morrison (Creston), :28; won 15-5 major decision over Jaeden Ramussen (AHSTW); won 9-8 decision over Alex Irizarry (Papillion Lavista). First place.
160: Jordan Kerger (LM) received bye; lost 8-0 major decision to Seth Salker (WS); received bye; was pinned by Austin Kremkoski (Riv), 3:04; pinned Wyatt Franks (EM), 1:09. Seventh place.
170: Dylan Oviat (LM) pinned Tyler Fisher (Savannah), 2:42; was pinned by Tanner Dalinghaus (Lathrup), :30; won 14-1 major decision over Lance Skank (Riv); lost 13-3 major decision to Hayden Green (Creston); pinned Tyler Fisher (Savannah), :47. Seventh place.
182: Colben Chase (LM) pinned Cooper Nielsen (Aud), 1:43; was pinned by Jackson Kinsella (Creston), 1:42; lost 9-6 decision to Kaiden Hendricks (Riv).
195: Caleb Hiatt (LM) received bye; was pinned by Sam Chapman (Creston), 1:55; received bye; was pinned by Jess Glise (Savannah), 3:39; won by forfeit. Seventh place.
220: Joe Hedger (LM) was pinned by Andy Weis (Creston), 3:23; received bye; was pinned by Anthony Sperry (Lathrop), 2:41.
220: Rex Johnsen (LM) received bye; pinned Anthony Sperry (Lathrop), :39; pinned Luke Mosinski (Aud), 1:26; pinned Mason Juhl (Pekin), 2:42. First place.
285: Barret Pitt (LM) pinned Hunter Lucker (Savannah), :43; pinned Chris Wilson (Creston), :53; pinned Andrew Jackson (EM), :54; pinned Cole Leonard (LM), 3:13. First place.
285: Cole Leonard (LM) pinned Jacob Allen (W), :50; pinned Drake Chisam (Latrhop), 4:00; won 11-4 major decision over Jarod McGregor (Clarinda); was pinned by Barret Pitt (LM), 3:13. Second place.
WH Hawkeyes Results
120: Gabe Gilgen (WH) received bye; was pinned by Chance Phillips (Savannah), 1:41; received bye; won 4-2 decision over Trey Chestnut (Creston); won 5-2 decision over Kenny Needham (Papillion LaVista). Fifth place.
285: Nathan Clark (WH) was pinned by Andrew Jackson (EM), 2:43; received bye; was pinned by Jose Rodriguez (WS), 5:07.
Woodbine Tigers Results
113: Dalton Frink (W) received bye; was pinned by Hayden Fischer (AHSTW), :42; received bye; was pinned by Zach Biggerstaff (EM), 3:35; received bye. Seventh place.
126: Conrad Schafer (W) was pinned by Daniel Rangel-Kramp (Pap-LaVista), :31; received bye; was pinned by Triston Barncastle (Creston), :28.
126: Cameron Cline (W) pinned Jaiden DeFries (Lathrop), :27; lost 9-7 sudden victory to Brodyn Wray (EM); received bye; was pinned by Triston Barncastle (Creston), 3:05; pinned Beau Thompson (Creston), 5:27. Seventh place.
132: Colton Walsh (W) was pinned by Garon Wurster (Creston), 1:44; received bye; was pinned by Ryan Stortenbaker (EM), :53.
138: Caleb Wakehouse (W) was pinned by Nolan Moore (Riv), 1:08; was pinned by Kaedon Lindsay (Clarinda), 3:39.
152: Jerry Malone (W) was pinned by Ty Morrison (Creston), 3:45; received bye; was pinned by Briley Hayes (Creston), 1:05.
160: Jack Nelson (W) received bye; pinned Austin Seaton (Creston), 4:48; lost 18-3 technical fall to Tyler Paul (Lathrop); pinned Seth Salker (WS), 2:48. Third place.
170: Nathan Colwell (W) received bye; was pinned by Cade Schendt (Pap-LaVista), :28; was pinned by Tyler Fisher (Savannah), :24.
182: Max Nelson (W) was pinned by Jakob Childs (Clarinda), :14; was pinned by Kaidan Hendricks (Riv), 1:57.
220: Payton McDonald (W) received bye; was pinned by Tyler Robinson (Pap-LaVista); pinned Ross DeGroat (Riv), 5:37; was pinned by Andy Weis (Crest), 1:36; lost 4-2 decision to Brok Comstock (Riv). Eighth place.
285: Jacob Allen (W) was pinned by Cole Leonard (LM) :50; was pinned by Nathan Messerschmidt (Riv), :51.
