3W’s: Weekend Wrestling Wrap
Big Reds gain experience at CB Classic
Missouri Valley gained a ton of experience at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic held at the Mid America Center in Council Bluffs on Friday and Saturday. This tournament featured both state-rated and nationally rated wrestlers from Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, and Missouri.
Liberty (Mo.) won the tournament with 565.5 points, followed by Millard South (Omaha Neb), Fort Dodge, Blue Valley Southwest (Minn.) and Lincoln East (Neb.).
From Iowa, Underwood picked up an eighth place finish, Sergeant Bluff-Luton added a 14th place finish, LeMars added a 19th place finish and Woodbury Central came in 20th. Missouri Valley added a 36th place finish.
Missouri Valley was paced by Jon Johnson’s 13th place finish, Eric McIlnay added a 15th place finish, and Andrew Bowman and Drake Anderson both added 20th place finishes.
Up Next: Missouri Valley will be at the Western Iowa Conference Championships on Friday and Saturday in Audubon.
Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic: Dec. 13, 14 @ Council Bluffs
Western Iowa Team Placings and Points: 8th) Underwood 323.5; 14th) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 215.5; 19th) LeMars 173; 22nd) Atlantic-CAM 156.5; 32nd) Glenwood 98; 33rd) Abraham Lincoln 80.5; 35th) Lewis Central 66.5; 36th) Missouri Valley 54; 38th) Thomas Jefferson 28; 40th) St. Albert 25.5. 40 Participating Teams.
Big Reds Results
106: Max Collier (MV) was pinned by Gable Porter (Und), 1:10; was pinned by Easton O’Brien (Atlantic-CAM), 1:17; was pinned by Abel Perez (Olathe South), 1:27; was pinned by Tanner Clanton (Millard North), :30; was pinned by Zach Williams (St. Albert), :47; received bye; was pinned by Thaine Williamson (Glen), 4:46. 30th place.
113: Andrew Bowman (MV) was pinned by Carlos Prados (Nebraska City), 5:14; was pinned by Brandon Bausert (Lincoln East), 1:39; pinned Riley Presuhn (LeMars), 3:00; pinned Alex Colwell (Glen), 1:07; pinned Luke Frost (Blair), 1:37; lost 8-7 decision to Zak Klaafut (St. Thomas); lost 5-3 decision to Casin Lawrence (Olathe North). 20th place.
120: Jacob Polzin (MV) was pinned by Bryce Neuin (Plattsmouth), 4:20; was pinned by Solomon Allerheiligen (Millard North), 1:08; was pinned by Drake Ayala (Fort Dodge), 1:11; was pinned by Peyton Westlin (North Scott), 1:41.
126: Zavier Trovato (MV) was pinned by Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM), 3:40; received bye; was pinned by Blake Cushing (Grand Island), 2:58; pinned Noah Carroll (Mill Valley), 3:40; pinned Daniel Hinds (LeMars), 3:21; was pinned by Aiden Keller (Abraham Lincoln) pinned Braeden Harris (Millard North), 1:22; won 10-8 sudden victory over Case Jurgens (Lincoln East); lost 5-3 decision to Mateo Palma (Olathe South). 22nd place.
132: Blake Radke (MV) lost 15-0 technical fall decision to Jordan Corrieri (Ames); was pinned by Adam Kruse (Omaha Skutt), 3:08; was pinned by Kyle Dutton (Liberty), 1:15; was pinned by Christian Graser (Creighton Prep), 4:20.
138: Fred Veatch (MV) was pinned by Dallas Koelzer (Olathe South), 2:48; received bye; was pinned by Johnny Akin (St. Thomas), 2:46; pinned Payton Ryan (Papillion LaVista), 2:23; lost 13-10 decision to Jaden Overman (Creighton Prep); pinned Lucas Gardner (Waukee), 2:59; lost 14-6 major decision to Jack Steinlage (St. James); pinned Heath Jensen (Lincoln East), 4:43; was pinned by Mohamed Slidow (South Sioux City, Neb), :37. 26th place.
145: Eric McIlnay (MV) won 7-3 decision over Luis Paez (LeMars); pinned Jackson Medina (St. James), 2:40; was pinned by Scott Robertson (Millard South), 5:30; was pinned by Breckin Sperling (Lincoln East), 1:56; lost 24-9 technical fall decision to Tanner Higgins (Lewis Central); lost 8-0 major decision to Gage Ferguson (Kearney); won 10-2 major decision over Brian South (Atlantic-CAM). 15th place.
152: Brek Boruff (MV) was pinned by Blake Smith (Millard South), 1:47; received bye; was pinned by Jacob Lynn (Liberty), 1:24; lost 23-7 technical fall to Dylan Berg (Blair); lost 15-3 major decision to Dylan Carlson (LeMars); won by medical forfeit; was pinned by Lee Hobbs (Nebraska City), 3:45; lost 8-4 decision to Charles Vath (Blue Valley Southwest); pinned John Foley (St. James), 3:25; 27th place.
160: Drake Anderson (MV) was pinned by Gullermo Espinoza (Millard North), 3:18; received bye; was pinned by Cale Price (Pap LaVista), 1:16; pinned Blake Hauek (Waukee), 1:33; pinned Jack Fahrenkrug (North Scott), 2:26; pinned Payton Douglas (Mill Valley), :37; was pinned by Chance Sjulin (Neb. City), 4:48; lost 12-8 decision to Aidan Quinn (St. James). 20th place.
170: Jon Johnson (MV) pinned Pavle Patrovic (Pap. LaVista), 2:42; lost 7-5 sudden victory to CJ Carter (Glen); was pinned by Wentric Williams (Liberty), 2:20; lost 9-2 decision to Brodie Scott (Mill Valley); lost 10-8 decision to Payton Fewson (Atlantic-CAM); won by medical forfeit; pinned Phillip Townsend (Ames), 2:59. 13th place.
