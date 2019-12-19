Wrestling Dual Squared Circle
Tigers top Rams for second dual win
Woodbine won three contested matches to pull out their second dual win of the season on Thursday in Sloan.
Caleb Wakehouse, Max Nelson and Jack Nelson all had pins for the Tigers.
Up Next: Woodbine will host a home dual on Thursday to close out the December portion of its schedule. They will return to the mats on Jan. 11, 2020, at the Tri-Center Invitational.
Wr. Dual: 12-12-19 @ Sloan
Woodbine 54 MVAOCOU 21
106: Open; 113: Dalton Frink (W) won by forfeit; 120: Nate Wright (W) won by forfeit; 126: Cameron Cline (W) pinned Beau Weber 5:25; 132: Drew Oberreuter (MVAOCOU) pinned Colton Walsh, :51; 138: Caleb Wakehouse (W) pinned Hunter Ritter, :30; 145: Will Barber (MVAOCOU) pinned Jeremiah Kroll, :32;
152: Jerry Malone (W) won by forfeit; 160: Jack Nelson (W) pinned Carsten Hadley, 1:14; 170: Kolby Scott (MVAOCOU) pinned Myles Barnum, :30; 182: Caden Mahrt (MVAOCOU) won 7-6 decision over Nathan Colwell; 195: Max Nelson (W) pinned Cole Behrens (MVAOCOU), 1:33; 220: Payton McDonald (W) won by forfeit; 285: Hudson Barnum (W) won by forfeit.
Tigers Dual Record: 2-3
Woodbine 9 Westwood 63
106: Gabe Hernandez (Ww) won by forfeit; 113: Colton Choquette (Ww) pinned Frink, :34; 120: Wright (W) pinned AJ Meyers, 1:32: 126: Dillon Hunter (Ww) won 8-4 decision over Cline; 132: Derek Gilbert (Ww) won 9-2 decision over Walsh; 138: Hunter Hanner (Ww) pinned Wakehouse, 1:52; 145: Brady Brown (Ww) pinned Kroll, :14.
152: Nathan Flystra (Ww) pinned Malone, :33; 160: Braulio Munoz (Ww) won 13-9 decision over Nelson; 170: Steve Hellman (Ww) pinned M. Barnum, 1:15; 182: Jackson Dewald (Ww) pinned Colwell, :28; 195: Omar Hernandez-Rivera (Ww) pinned Max Nelson, 3:03; 220: McDonald (W) won 10-3 decision over Eddie Dundurand; 285: Jacob Leonard (Ww) pinned H. Barnum, 2:30.
Tigers Dual Record: 2-4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.