WIC wrestling championships to be decided this weekend
The Western Iowa Conference wrestling championships will be decided this weekend in Audubon.
The team dual championships will be held on Friday night starting at 5 p.m.
The traditional individual tournament will be held on Saturday starting 10 a.m.
Logan-Magnolia is the defending champion in both the team and individual tournaments.
