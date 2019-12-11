3W’s – Weekend Wrestling Wrap
Audubon JV Tournament: 12-7-2019 @ Audubon
Missouri Valley Results
103: Parker Ferris (MV) was pinned by Gabe Hernandez (Westwood), 1:35; lost 24-7 tech fall to Ashtin Stange (Und). Third place.
103: Brad Ortner (MV) was pinned by Cruz Weaver (Atlantic CAM), 3:00; was pinned by Jacob Downey (LM) 2:27; was pinned by Brandon Keltner (Shen), :46. Fourth place.
125: Alexis Manzo (MV) lost 7-2 decision to Harley Christensen (LM); lost 6-2 decision to Morgan Staiert (Carroll); won 13-6 decision over Raymond Patomson (Und). Third place.
125: Blake Radke (MV) was pinned by Gage Robert (Carroll), 1:58; won 6-5 decision over Bryson Martindale (Westwood); pinned Hunter Allen (Lo-Ma), 2:41. Second place.
138: John Mass (MV) pinned Thomas Gotto (Denison), 3:58; pinned Lane Barber (Aud), 1:13; pinned Brody Stauter (SCC), 3:16. First place.
142: Maddy Buffum (MV) lost 9-1 major decision to Kole Pearce (Westwood); lost 15-3 major decision to Kamden Robenson (Carroll); was pinned by Kaiden Rodenburg (Und), :51. Fourth place.
145: Owen Town (MV) pinned Jacob Fetter (LM), :28; was pinned by Logan Mather (Shen), 2:43; was pinned by Jarrett Armstrong (Atlantic CAM), :57. Third place.
158: Gage Clausen (MV) pinned Tanner Mace (LM), 2:49; pinned Eddie Vera Nieto (Denison), 3:34; won 7-0 decision over Tanner Crawford (Carroll). First place.
Logan-Magnolia Results
103: Jacob Downey (LM) pinned Brandon Keltner (Shen), 1:59; pinned Brad Ortner (MV), 2:27; won 10-9 decision over Cruz Weaver (Atlantic CAM). First place.
112: Kaleb King (LM) pinned Hugo Medina (Denison), :40; pinned Wyatt Thorpe (East Sac), :36; pinned Mikey Dose (Und), 1:29. First place.
116: James Newton (LM) lost 4-0 decision to Carlos Alvarenga (Denison); pinned AJ Meyers (Westwood); won 7-3 decision over Delanie Westcott (SCC). Second place.
123: Harley Christensen (LM) won 7-2 decision over Alexis Manzo (MV); won 5-2 decision over Raymond Patomson (Und); lost 7-5 sudden victory to Morgan Staiert (Carroll); Second place.
125: Hunter Allen (LM) pinned Bryson Martindale (Westwood), :49; was pinned by Gage Rotert (Carroll), :49; was pinned by Blake Radke (LM), 2:41. Third place.
131: Olivia Diggins (LM) lost 3-0 decision to Hutton Pasche (East Sac); was pinned by Tom Heilman (Westwood), 1:43; won 6-4 decision over Zachary Olson (Atlantic CAM). Third place.
145: Jacob Fetter (LM) was pinned by Owen Town (MV), :28; was pinned by Jarrett Armstrong (Atlantic CAM), 1:15; was pinned by Logan Maher (Shen), 1:22. Fourth place.
158: Tanner Mace (LM) was pinned by Gage Clausen (MV), 2:49; won 6-2 decision over Tanner Crawford (MV); was pinned by Eddie Vera Nieto (Denison), 2:33. Third place.
197: Kole Shepard (LM) was pinned by Nolan Landauer (Carroll), 2:21; was pinned by Alex Foran (Aud), :22; was pinned by Dwight Reiling (East Sac), 1:55. Fourth place.
204: Joe Hedger (LM) lost 9-2 decision to Thomas Huneke (Und); won 8-1 decision over Elbert Perez (Denison); won 1-0 decision over Klayton Dickman (LoMa). Second place.
204: Klayton Dickman (LM) pinned Elbert Perez (Denison), 2:02; was pinned by Thomas Huneke (Und), 1:47; lost 1-0 decision to Joe Hedger (LoMa). Third place.
204: Jarret Armstrong (LM) was pinned by Evan Wernimont (Carroll), 1:58; pinned Noah Vandeventer (AtlanticCAM), :59; was pinned by Manuel Alcarez (Denison), 1:37. Third place.
216: Ruger Meeker (LM) was pinned by Sebastian Mink (Denison), 1:27; lost 8-5 decision to Jace L. Heurex (Shen). Third place.
219: Cole Leonard (LM) pinned Jacob Wolfe (Shen), :25; pinned Reese Oglesbee (AtlanticCAM), 1:39. First place.
