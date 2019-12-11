3Ws – Weekend Wrestling Wrap
Panthers finish with five champs at Dan Hill Invite
Logan-Magnolia finished with seven finalists and five champions at the Dan Hill Invitational on Dec. 7 in Harlan.
Hagen Heistand, Wyatt Reisz, Briar Reisz, Rex Johnsen and Barret Pitt took first place honors in their weight class, while Sean Thompson and Bryce Hudnut made the finals before taking second place honors.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia will be at the Riverside Invitational on Saturday in Oakland. They will be at Red Oak for dual action on Dec. 17.
Wr: Dan Hill Invite, 12-7-2019 @ Harlan
Final Team Standings: 1st) Winterset 254; 2) Logan-Magnolia 227; 3) Harlan 178.5; 4) Perry 135.5; 5) Gretna 129.5; 6) Glenwood 119; 7) Abraham Lincoln 103.5; 8) Denison-Schleswig 102; 9) West Central Valley 66.
Area Results
106: Tarick Rowe (LM) received bye; was pinned by Travis Allen (Winterset), 1:07; received bye; received bye; won 14-7 decision over Sammy Schmitz (Harlan); lost 9-6 decision to Thaine Williamson (Glenwood). Fourth place.
113: Sean Thompson (LM) received bye; received bye; pinned Luke Freund (Harlan), 4:19; was pinned by Cole Nelson (Perrry), 1:12. Second place.
120: Hagen Heistand (LM) received bye; received bye; pinned Kevin Sabin (Denison), 1:35; won 24-7 technical fall over Brandon Stalker (Gretna). First place.
126: Wyatt Reisz (LM) received bye; pinned Josh Arend (Gretna), 1:21; pinned Aiden Keller (Abe Lincoln); won 13-4 major decision over Keegan Jensen (Winterset). First place.
132: Brady Thompson (LM) received bye; pinned Alex Fickbohm (Perry), 1:26; was pinned by Jude Ryan (Abe Lincoln), 3:03; won 16-4 major decision over Dylan Shelden (Gretna); pinned Justin Garcia (West Central Valley), 1:38. Third place.
138: Gavin Maguire (LM) received bye; pinned Adolfo Varges (Denison), 1:35; lost by injury default; lost by forfeit; lost by forfeit.
145: Briar Reisz (LM) received bye; pinned Dylan Polen (Gretna), 1:53; won 25-9 technical fall over Dalton McKinley (Harlan); won 15-5 major decision over Jacob Nelson (Perry). First place.
152: Bryce Hudnut (LM) received bye; pinned Camden Erickson (Abe Lincoln), 1:48; pinned Reece Schwery (Harlan), 1:01; lost 16-0 technical fall to Jack West (Winterset). Second place.
160: Jordan Kerger (LM) received bye; pinned Zander Hayes (Glenwood), 3:42; was pinned by Wilber Ramirez (Perry), 4:38; was pinned by Leon Araujo (Denison), 1:08; was pinned by Zander Hayes (Glenwood), 1:08. Sixth place.
170: Dylan Oviatt (LM) received bye; was pinned by Brady Barringer (Winterste), 1:12; received bye; received bye; was pinned by Jaxon Hildebrand (Denison), 1:32; was pinned by Thomas Frederick (Harlan), 3:48. Sixth place.
182: Colben Chase (LM) received bye; was pinned by Mitch Mayberry (Glenwood), 2:44; received bye; lost 5-2 decision to Tim Kula (Gretna).
195: Caleb Hiatt (LM) received bye; was pinned by River Petry (Abe Lincoln), 1:54; received bye; was pinned by Sully Woods (Glenwood), 2:52.
220: Rex Johnsen (LM) received bye; pinned Trey Hansen (Glenwood), 1:20; pinned Henry Tromba (Winterset), :30; pinned Max Rodriguez (Denison), 1:35. First place.
285: Barret Pitt (LM) received bye; pinned Camden Jones (Perry), 2:26; pinned Dugan Tolley (Winterset), 5:20; pinned Keelan Bailey (Abraham Lincoln), 1:46. First place.
