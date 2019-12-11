3Ws – Weekend Wrestling Wrap
Big Reds crown two champs at Badger Invite
Missouri Valley crowned three champions at the Badger Invite on Dec. 7 in Bennington, Neb.
Nick Haynes and Connor Murray picked up first place finishes, while Jon Johnson added a second place finish.
Up Next: Missouri Valley will be at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Friday and Saturday.
Wr: Badger Invitational, 12-7-2019 @ Bennington, Neb.
Final Team Standings: 1st) Columbus 180; 2) Bennington 171; 3) Aquanis 160; 4) Elkhorn South 131; 5) Missouri Valley 95; 6) Auburn 78; 7) Fort Calhoun 55; 8) Boys Town 42; 9) Mount Michael 38; 10) Omaha Northwest 16.5.
Area Results
106: Max Collier (MV) was pinned by Harley Drier (Auburn), 1:51; received bye; was pinned by Ely Olberding (Fort Calhoun), 1:30.
113: Andrew Bowman (MV) won 15-5 major decision over Zachary Whitbeck (Boys Town); lost 8-1 decision to Lance Olberding (Ft. Calhoun); won 11-10 decision over Mathew Parker (Elkhorn South); lost 17-2 technical fall decision to Blake Cerney (Columbus). Fourth place.
120: Jacob Polzin (MV) was pinned by Luke Woods (Bennington), 2:49; received bye; was pinned by Daniel Walters (Elkhorn South), 3:58.
126: Zavier Trovato (MV) pinned Noah White (Elkhorn South), 3:10; lost 6-0 decision Zach Zitek (Aquanis); lost 2-1 ultimate tiebreaker to Tye Ommert (Auburn).
132: Sam Kyle (MV) won 10-4 decision over Labron Pendles (Boys Town); lost by injury default; received bye; lost by forfeit.
138: Fred Veatch (MV) received bye; lost 5-2 decision to Trenton Ford (Auburn); received bye; pinned by Blane Boehmer (Bennington), 2:08; was pinned by Christopher Nikolite (Aquanis), 1:36.
152: Eric McIlnay (MV) pinned TJ Murray (Boys Town), 2:57; lost 9-5 decision to Colby Puck (Bennington); pinned Cameron Detwiller (Mount Michael), 2:43; lost 7-4 decision to Nolan Eller (Aquanis). Fourth place.
160: Drake Anderson (MV) won 8-7 decision over Marcus Eickmeier (Aquanis); was pinned by Drew Keller (Auburn), 5:33; was pinned by Connor Brecht (Bennington), 3:55.
170: Jon Johnson (MV) pinned Grant Nixon (Ft. Calhoun), 3:31; pinned Addison Cousin-Hardick (Mt. Michael), 2:10; lost 9-0 major decision to Ben Kment (Aquanis). Second place.
182: Nick Haynes (MV) received bye; pinned Jay Ballard (Boys Town), :12; pinned Anthony DeAnda (Columbus), 2:44. First place.
195: Shane Sinclair (MV) was pinned by Luke McDonald (Bennington), :19; received bye; was pinned by Gabe Edwards (Elkhorn South), 4:28.
220: Kadin Bonham (MV) was pinned by John Balch (Mt. Michael), 3:41; received bye; won 5-2 decision over Jordan Williams (Columbus); was pinned by Hazikiah Williams (Boys Town), 3:55.
285: Connor Murray (MV) was pinned by Gabe Whitten (Elkhorn South), 3:05; pinned Trent Hall (Auburn), 1:55; won 4-2 decision to Owen Schramm (Auburn). First place.
