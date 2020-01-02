Panthers first, Big Reds fourth at WIC Team Duals
Both Missouri Valley and Logan-Magnolia finished in the top half of the Western Iowa Conference team duals on Friday in Audubon.
Missouri Valley picked up a first round win over Riverside (45-28), before dropping competitive matches to Logan-Magnolia (49-29) and Underwood (48-27). The Big Reds finished in fourth place at the team duals, and have an 8-3 team dual record heading into January, 2020. Missouri Valley will be at the Tri-Center Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 11, to start the new year.
Logan-Magnolia won the WIC team dual title for the second straight season by posting wins over Audubon (72-12), Missouri Valley (49-29) and AHSTW (56-24). The Panthers improve to 11-0 on the dual season. Logan-Magnolia will be at the Pierce, Neb., tournament on Jan. 4, 2020 to start the second half of the season.
2019 WIC TEAM DUALS – Dec. 20, 2019 @ Audubon
Missouri Valley Results
First Round: (4) Missouri Valley 45 – (5) Riverside 28
106: Max Collier (MV) pinned Austyn Fisher, 2:56; 113: John Schroder (Riv) won 7-2 decision over Andrew Bowman; 120: Jace Rose (Riv) pinned Jacob Polzin, 1:00 126: Zavier Trovato (MV) pinned Dennis Pilling, 1:57; 132: Brody Zimmerman (Riv) won 11-8 decision over Blake Radke; 138: Nolan Moore (Riv) won 15-1 major decision over Fred Veatch; 145: Eric McIlnay (MV) pinned Rhett Bentley, 1:30.
152: Gage Clausen (MV) pinned Ethan Reicks, 1:24; 160: Drake Anderson (MV) won 14-8 decision over Austin Kremkoski; 170: Jon Johnson (MV) pinned Lance Skank, :55; 182: Nick Haynes (MV) pinned Kaiden Hendricks, 1:09; 195: Edward Vicek (Riv) pinned Shane Sinclair, 1:56; 220: Brok Comstock (Riv) pinned Kaiden Bonham, 5:08; 285: Connor Murray (MV) pinned Nathan Messerschmidt, :47.
Big Reds Dual Record: 8-1.
Semifinals: (1) Logan-Magnolia 49 – (4) Missouri Valley 29
106: Jacob Downey (LM) pinned Collier, 2:52; 113: Sean Thompson (LM) pinned Bowman, 5:46; 120: Kaleb King (LM) pinned Polzin, 1:35; 126: Wyatt Reisz (LM) pinned Trovato, 4:16; 132: Brady Thompson (LM) pinned Blake Radke, 1:06; 138: Veatch (MV) won 16-0 technical fall over Harley Christensen, 3:50; 145: McIlnay (MV) pinned Jacob Fetter, :54.
152: Bryce Hudnut (LM) won 17-7 major decision over Clausen; 160: Briar Reisz (LM) pinned Owen Town, :55; 170: Anderson (MV) pinned Jordan Kerger, 2:55; 182: Johnson (MV) pinned Tanner Mace, 1:56; 195: Haynes (MV) pinned Caleb Hiatt, :35; 220: Rex Johnsen (LM) pinned Kadin Bonham, :37; 285: Barret Pitt (LM) won 7-6 decision over Connor Murray.
Big Reds Dual Record: 8-2.
Panthers Dual Record: 10-0.
Consolation Final: (2) Underwood 48 (4) Missouri Valley 27
106: Gable Porter (Und) pinned Collier, :15; 113: Niles Sollazzo (Und) won 5-4 decision over Bowman; 120: Stevie Barnes (Und) pinned Polzin, 1:19; 126: Nick Stephens (Und) pinned Trovato, 3:02; 132: Blake Radke (MV) pinned Raymond Patomson, 3:09; 138: Logan James (Und) pinned Veatch, 1:48; 145: Nick Hamilton (Und) pinned John Mass, 1:01.
152: McIlnay (MV) pinned Kaiden Rodenburg, 2:45; 160: Jared Stark (Und) won 10-3 decision over Clausen; 170: Carter Davis (Und) pinned Anderson, 2:43; 182: Johnson (MV) pinned Thomas Huneke, :35; 195: Haynes (MV) won by forfeit; 220: Chris Gardner (Und) pinned Bonham, 1:01; 285: Murray (MV) won 6-1 decision over Easton Eledge.
Big Reds Dual Record: 8-3.
Logan-Magnolia Results
First Round: (1) Logan-Magnolia 72 -- (8) Audubon 12
106: Jacob Downey (LM) won by forfeit; 113: Sean Thompson (LM) won by forfeit; 120: Kaleb King (LM) won by forfeit; 126: Wyatt Reisz (LM) won by forfeit; 132: Harley Christensen (LM) won by forfeit; 138: Brady Thompson (LM) pinned Lane Barber, :33; 145: Bryce Hudnut (LM) pinned Dakota Barber, :54.
152: Briar Reisz (LM) won by forfeit; 160: Jordan Kerger (LM) pinned Kolbie Otten, :40; 170: Javyn Bladt (Aud) pinned Tanner Mace, 1:29; 182: Colben Chase (LM) won by forfeit; 195: Caleb Hiatt (LM) won by forfeit; 220: Luke Mosinski (Aud) pinned Rex Johnsen, 2:56; 285: Barret Pitt (LM) won by forfeit.
Panthers Dual Record: 9-0.
Championship Final: (1) Logan-Magnolia 56 -- (3) AHSTW 24
106: Downey (LM) won by forfeit; 113: S. Thompson (LM ) pinned Hayden Fischer, 1:30; 120: W Reisz (LM) won by forfeit; 126: King (LM) won by forfeit; 132: Joel Sampson (AHSTW) pinned Christensen, 1:12; 138: B.Thompson (LM) won 12-4 major decision over Garrison Gettler; 145: Hudnut (LM) pinned Aidan Cano, :20.
152: B. Reisz (LM) won 15-5 major decision over Jaedan Rasmussen; 160: Denver Pauley (AHSTW) pinned Jordan Kerger, :50; 170: Seth Kiesel (AHSTW) pinned Dylan Oviatt, 1:11; 182: Michael Shiffer (AHSTW) pinned Colben Chase, 1:16; 195: Caleb Hiatt (LM) pinned Quintin Nissen, :42; 220: Johnsen (LM) pinned Gavyn Fischer, :32; 285: Pitt (LM) pinned Jaicob Madsen, :54.
Panthers Dual Record: 11-0.
WIC Team Dual Championships: 12-20-2019 @ Audubon
2019 Final Team Standings: 1st) Logan-Magnolia 3-0; 2nd) AHSTW 2-1; 3rd) Underwood 2-1; 4th) Missouri Valley 1-2; 5th) Riverside 2-1; 6th) Treynor 1-2; 7th) Tri-Center 1-2; 8th) Audubon 0-3.
2019 Dual Scores
First Round
(1) Logan-Magnolia def. (8) Audubon, 72-12
(4) Missouri Valley def. (5) Riverside, 45-28
(3) AHSTW def. (6) Treynor, 36-31
(2) Underwood def. (7) Tri-Center, 60-24
Semifinals
(1) Logan-Magnolia def. (4) Missouri Valley, 49-29
(3) AHSTW def. (2) Underwood, 35-34
Consolation Semifinals
(5) Riverside def. (8) Audubon, 72-12
(6) Treynor def. (7) Tri-Center, 39-36
Seventh Place: (7) Tri-Center def. (8) Audubon, 54-12
Fifth place: (5) Riverside def. (6) Treynor, 50-21
Third place: (2) Underwood def. (4) Missouri Valley, 46-27
First place: (1) Logan-Magnolia def. (3) AHSTW, 56-24
