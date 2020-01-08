3Ws: Weekend Wrestling Wrap
Lo-Ma pins down Pierce Invite title
Logan-Magnolia finished the day with 10 top-five finishes on their way to claiming the Pierce Invitational wrestling title on Jan. 4, 2020 in Pierce, Neb.
Sean Thompson, Hagen Heistand, Wyatt Reisz, Brady Thompson and Barret Pitt all claimed first place finishes for the Panthers. Gavin Maguire and Bryce Hudnut both picked up third place finishes, while Dylan Oviatt and Rex Johnsen added fifth place finishes.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia will be in dual action at Tri-Center on Jan. 9, and host the Lo-Ma junior varsity invitational on Jan. 11.
Wr: Pierce Invitational, 1-4-2020 @ Pierce Neb.
Final Team Standings: 1st) Logan-Magnolia 242; 2nd) Plainview 181; 3rd) Pierce 179; 4th) Logan View 110; 5th) Howell-Dodge 90.5; 6th) West Point-Beemer 82; 7th) Wisner-Pilger 75; 8th) Battle Creek 71; 9th) Crofton-Bloomfield 63; 10th) Norfolk Catholic, North Bend Central 58.5; 12th) Shelby-Rising City 56; 13th) Stanton 53.5; 14th) Quad City Northeast 51.5; 15th) Hartington Cedar Catholic 37.5; 16th) Winnebego 23; 17th) Mount Michael Benedictine 20; 18th) Pierce JV 19.5; 19th) Guardian Angels Central Catholic 4; 20th) Clarkson/Leigh 0.
Panthers Results
106: Jacob Downey (LM) pinned Wesley Hussey (LV), :42; pinned Keegan Carl (HCC), 5:31; lost 14-2 major decision to Ashton Dane (Plnvw); lost 15-6 major decision to Hudson Barger (Croft-Bloom); pinned Edward Pena (WP-B), :28. Seventh place.
106: Tarick Rowe (LM) pinned Callie Witt (NB-C) 3:17; pinned Michael Thomas-Horton (Winnebego), 1:38; was pinned by Eli Lanham (Plnvw), 1:34; won 15-0 technical fall over Edward Pena (WP-B), 1:34; lost 14-4 major decision to Hudson Barger (Crof-Bloom). Sixth place.
113: Sean Thompson (LM) won 9-1 major decision over Jordan Mosel (Plnvw); pinned Carter Olson (QC-N), :35; pinned Adain Robies (Wnbego), 1:25; won 6-2 decision over Scout Ashburn (Plnvw); won 7-1 decision over Brock Bolling (Pierce). First place.
120: Hagen Heistand (LM) won 22-6 technical fall over John Bunch (Clark/Leigh); won 16-1 technical fall over Carter King (Btle Creek); won 20-4 technical fall over Ryder Keenan (Logan View); pinned Kaleb King (LoMa), :34; won 24-8 technical fall over Jayden Coulter (Pierce). First place.
120: Kaleb King (LM) won 10-5 decision over Ryder Keenen (Logan View); pinned John Bunch (Clark/Leigh), 2:50; was pinned by Carter King (Battle Creek), 3:15; was pinned by Hagen Heistand (LM), :34; was pinned by Kyler Mosel (Plnvw), 3:46. Sixth place.
126: Wyatt Reisz (LM) pinned Eduardo Meza (WP-B), 3:12; pinned Madisen Petersen (Croft-Beem), :46; pinned Isaiah Adams (Pierce JV), 1:07; won 17-6 major decision over Tanner Frahm (Plnvw); pinned Boston Reeves (Battle Creek), 3:52. First place.
126: Harley Christensen (LM) lost 6-3 decision to Blake Bolling (Pierce); was pinned by Tanner Frahm (Plnvw), 3:11; pinned Gabe Wortmann (QC-N), 2:00.
132: Brady Thompson (LM) pinned Jaden Smith (NB-C), :13; pinned William Poppe (Croft-Bloom), :21; pinned Ethan Dohmen (Pierce JV), :48; pinned Carter Jensen (Pierce), :32; pinned William Poppe (Croft-Bloom), 1:53. First place.
138: Gavin Maguire (LM) pinned Alex Faust (Logan View), 1:00; pinned Nate McDonald (NB-C), 2:00; pinned Jeremiah Kruntorad (Pierce), 5:20; lost 10-1 major decision to Nate Christensen (Plnvw); won 12-2 major decision over Allan Olander (Norfolk Catholic). Third place.
145: Bryce Hudnut (LM) pinned Cole Grovijohn (Howells-Dodge), :36; pinned Ayden Stewart (Plnvw), 2:46; pinned Wyatt Smydra (Norfolk Catholic), 3:56; was pinned by Michael Kruntorad (Pierce), 1:55; was pinned by Gavin Lampman (Wis-Pilger), 2:42. Third place.
152: Briar Reisz (LM) pinned Noah Wattier (Norfolk Catholic), 2:49; won 20-4 technical fall over Nolan Ohlrich (QC-N); won 22-7 technical fall over Kaden Warneke (Btl Creek); won 11-1 major decision over Grant Lindsley (Shelby Rising City); lost by medical forfeit. Second place.
160: Jordan Kerger (LM) pinned Addison Cousin-Hardick (Mt. Michael-Ben), 3:07; was pinned by Zachary Paasch (Wst Pt.-Bmr), 1:36; pinned Jaden Jones (Pierce JV), :51; lost 4-2 decision to Ty Miller (Logan View); pinned Michael Oehler (Mt. Michael –Ben), 2:39. Seventh place.
170: Tanner Mace (LM) was pinned by Issiah Borgmann (Stanton), 1:22; pinned Fredrick Spalder (WP-B), :53; pinned Ben Morland (Norfolk Catholic), :37; was pinned by Colby Wathor (QC-N), :36; won 13-2 major decision over Dylan Silva (LV). Seventh place.
170: Dylan Oviatt (LM) pinned Kane Thompson (BC), 3:17; was pinned by Brett Tinker (Pierce), 1:27; pinned Ethan Gallant (Mt. Michael-Ben), 3:24; pinned Dylan Silva (LV), 3:33; won 14-4 major decision over Colby Wathor (QC-N). Fifth place.
182: Colben Chase (LM) pinned Garret Buschkamp (Crof-Bloom), 1:55; was pinned by Eric Hoesing (Hart. Cdr. Cath.), 5:32; was pinned by Lucas Hammer (Plnvw), 5:01; lost by injury default; lost by forfeit. Eighth place.
195: Kole Shepard (LM) was pinned by Zeriah George (Winnbego), 2:48; was pinned by Cooper Colson (Wst. Pt. Beemer), :23; received bye.
220: Joe Hedger (LM) was pinned by Andrew Cone (Logan View), 2:55; was pinned by Collin Gale (Plnvw), 3:56.
220: Rex Johnsen (LM) pinned Raoul Djidjoho (Mt. Michael-Ben), :58; was pinned by Dylan Kuehler (Pierce), 1:54; lost 5-4 decision to Collin Gale (Plnvw); pinned Jared Janssen (Croft-Bloom), :59; pinned Andrew Cone (Logan View), 1:53. Fifth place.
285: Barret Pitt (LM) pinned Richard Halligan (Pierce), :33; pinned Nick Wehbe (Mt. Michael-Ben), :44; pinned Jace Owen (NB-C), 1:18; won 3-0 decision over Alex Miller (Lgn View); pinned David Garcia (Wst. Pt. Beemer), 2:10. First place.
285: Cole Leonard (LM) pinned Julio Tellez (Plnview), 1:51; pinned Fischer Carson (Quad County-Northeast), :33; lost 7-4 decision to David Garcia (Wst. Pt. Beemer); lost 4-1 decision to Dahlas Zlomke (Battle Creek); pinned Jace Owen (North Bend Central), 1:00. Seventh place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.