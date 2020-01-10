Squared Circle
Panthers go 3-0 in 2020 opener
Logan-Magnolia rolled to three convincing victories to open the dual wrestling season on Tuesday night in Atlantic. The Panthers took care of Woodbine (66-18) and OABCIG (60-24) in the opening to matches before taking down Atlantic-CAM (41-34) in a highly-anticipated match-up of state-rated dual teams.
Lo-Ma’s Sean Thompson, Wyatt Reisz, Brady Thompson, Gavin Maguire, Jordan Kerger, Dylan Oviatt and Rex Johnsen won all three of their matches on the night.
Woodbine picked up their third dual win of the season. Jack Nelson picked up three wins on the night, while Nate Wright secured two wins.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (14-0) will return to dual action on Jan. 16 in Logan for Senior Night. Woodbine (3-8) will be at Tri-Center in dual action on Jan. 16. Both Woodbine and Logan-Magnolia will be at the Lo-Ma JV Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 11 in Logan.
Wr. Dual: 1-7-2020 @ Atlantic
Logan-Magnolia 66 Woodbine 18
106: Jacob Downey (LM) won by forfeit; 113: Sean Thompson (LM) won by forfeit; 120: Nate Wright (W) pinned James Newton, 1:08; 126: Wyatt Reisz (LM) pinned Cameron Cline, 3:42; 132: Brady Thompson (LM) pinned Conrad Schafer, 1:00; 138: Gavin Maguire (LM) pinned Colton Walsh, :44; 145: Bryce Hudnut (LM) won by forfeit;
152: Jordan Kerger (LM) pinned Jerry Malone, :28; 160: Jack Nelson (W) won by forfeit; 170: Myles Barnum (W) pinned Tanner Mace, 5:19; 182: Dylan Oviatt (LM) pinned Nathan Colwell, :55; 195: Kole Shepard (LM) won by forfeit; 220: Rex Johnsen (LM) pinned Payton McDonald, :29; 285: Barret Pitt (LM) pinned Hudson Barnum, 1:51.
Lo-Ma Dual Record: 12-0
Woodbine Dual Record: 2-7
Logan-Magnolia 60 OABCIG 24
106: Downey (LM) won by forfeit; 113: S. Thompson (LM) pinned Beau Nieman, 1:03; 120: Lennon Wells (OABCIG) pinned Newton, 1:03; 126: W. Reisz (LM) won by forfeit; 132: B. Thompson (LM) won by forfeit; 138: Maguire (LM) pinned Landon Vell, :59; 145: Jake Nieman (OABCIG) pinned Hudnut, 1:06;
152: Kerger (LM) won by forfeit; 160: Mace (LM) pinned Eli Salcido, 2:25; 170: Oviatt (LM) pinned Zach Hemer, 3:15; 182: Gavin Parks (OABCIG) won by forfeit; 195: Izaiah Ironshell (OABCIG) pinned Kole Shepard, 3:54; 220: Johnsen (LM) won by forfeit; 285: Pitt (LM) won by forfeit.
Lo-Ma Dual Record: 13-0
Logan-Magnolia 41 Atlantic-C-A-M 34
106: Easton O’Brien (At-CAM) pinned Downey, 3:27; 113: S. Thompson (LM) pinned Cruz Weaver (At-CAM), :46; 120: Ethan Follmann (At-CAM) pinned Newton, :33; 126: W. Reisz (LM) won 3-2 decision over Joe Weaver; 132: Jaxson Bell (At-CAM) won 18-8 major decision over B. Thompson; 138: Maguire (LM) pinned Brian South, :26; 145: Hudnut (LM) pinned Tanner O’Brien, 1:02;
152: Kerger (LM) pinned Jarrett Armstrong, 2:42; 160: Kadin Stutzman (At-CAM) won by forfeit; 170: Mace (LM) won 8-6 sudden victory over Brenden Casey; 182: Oviatt (LM) won 23-8 technical fall over Cole Park; 195: Devin McKay (At-CAM) pinned Kole Shepard, :14; 220: Johnsen (LM) pinned Noah Vandevanter (At-CAM), :26; 285: Cale Roller (At-CAM) pinned Barret Pitt, 6:00.
Lo-Ma Dual Record: 14-0
JV Matches
126: Harley Christensen (LM) won 9-2 decision over Zach Olson;
220: Joe Hedger (LM) pinned Reese Oglesbee, 2:45;
285: Cole Leonard (LM) pinned Tristan Dorscher, :27.
Atlantic-CAM 78 Woodbine 6
106: Weaver (At-CAM) won by forfeit; 113: O’Brien (At-CAM) won by forfeit; 120: Follman (At-CAM) pinned Wright, :43; 126: Weaver (At-CAM) pinned Cline, :16; 132: Bell (At-CAM) pinned Schafer, 1:13; 138: O’Brien (At-CAM) pinned Walsh, 1:46; 145: South (At-CAM) won by forfeit;
152: Armstrong (At-CAM) pinned Malone, 2:48; 160: Nelson (W) pinned Karsen Croghan, 1:09; 170: Stutzman (At-CAM) pinned M. Barnum, :37; 182: Casey (At-CAM) won by forfeit; 195: McKay (At-CAM) won by forfeit; 220: Oglesbee (At-CAM) pinned McDonald, 4:44; 285: Roller (At-CAM) pinned H. Barnum, 1:11.
Woodbine Dual Record: 2-8
Woodbine 42 OABCIG 22
106: Open; 113: Ja. Niemen (OABCIG) won by forfeit; 120: Wright (W) pinned Lennon Wells, :43; 126: Cline (W) won by forfeit; 132: Schafer (W) won by forfeit; 138: Landon Veit (OABCIG) won 10-1 major decision over Walsh; 145: Open;
152: Jake Nieman (OABCIG) won by forfeit; 160: Malone (W) pinned Eli Salcido, 1:19; 170: Nelson (W) pinned Zach Hemer, :26; 182: Parks (OABCIG) pinned M. Barnum, 1:50; 195: Open; 220: McDonald (W) pinned Ironshell, 3:22; 285: H. Barnum (W) won by forfeit.
Woodbine Dual Record: 3-8
JV Matches
220: Jacob Allen (At-CAM) was pinned by Noah Vandevanter, :28.
