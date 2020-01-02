Panthers crown four titles, repeat at WIC champs
Both Missouri Valley and Logan-Magnolia finished in the top-three of the final team standings at the traditional Western Iowa Conference Wrestling Championships on Saturday in Audubon.
Missouri Valley earned a third place finish in the final team standings, as they were led by WIC Champion, Nick Haynes. Connor Murray and Jon Johnson added second place finishes, while Zavier Trovato, Fred Veatch, Eric McIlnay, and Drake Anderson added third place finishes.
Logan-Magnolia won their second consecutive WIC championship, pulling off the dual team, traditional tournament repeat for the second consecutive year. Sean Thompson, Briar Reisz, Rex Johnsen and Barrett Pitt all claimed WIC titles, while Jacob Downey, Wyatt Reisz, Brady Thompson, and Bryce Hudnut added second place finishes.
2019 WIC CHAMPIONSHIPS – Dec. 21, 2019 @ Audubon
Missouri Valley Results
106: Max Collier (MV) received bye; was pinned by Gable Porter (Und), 1:10; won 9-2 decision over Austyn Fisher (Riv); lost 7-4 decision over Taylor Conn (TC). Fourth place.
113: Andrew Bowman (MV) was pinned by Niles Sollazzo (Und), 3:56; received bye; lost by injury default; won by forfeit. Fifth place.
120: Jacob Polzin (MV) was pinned by Stevie Barnes (Und), 1:07; received bye; was pinned by Jace Rose (Riv), 1:59; won by forfeit. Fifth place.
126: Zavier Trovato (MV) pinned Logan Marr (Trey), 5:15; lost 12-7 to Connor Attkisson (TC); pinned Dennis Pilling (Riv), 3:12; pinned Kaleb King (LM), 1:17. Third place.
132: Blake Radke (MV) won 8-6 decision over Brody Zimmerman (Riv); was pinned by Brady Thompson (LM), 1:19; pinned Raymond Patomson (Und), 3:31; was pinned by Tanner Nelson (Tri-Center), 3:12. Fourth place.
138: Fred Veatch (MV) pinned Lane Barber (Aud), ;13; lost 12-0 major decision to Nolan Moore (Riv); pinned Ethan Flaharty (TC), :28; won 15-0 technical fall over Garrison Gettler (AHSTW). Third place.
145: Eric McIlnay (MV) pinned Schuyler Kurtzuba (TC), 1:31; was pinned by Bryce Hudnut (LM), 1:48; pinned Rhett Bentley (Riv), 3:36; won 5-4 decision over Mitch Lutz (Trey). Third place.
152: Gage Clausen (MV) received bye; lost 23-7 technical fall decision to Briar Reisz (LM); pinned Evan Smith (Trey), :48; pinned Ethan Reicks (Riv), 3:40. Third place.
160: Drake Anderson (MV) won 16-8 major decision over Jordan Kerger (LM); was pinned by Denver Pauley (AHSTW), :54; pinned Jared Stark (Und), :51; won by injury default. Third place.
170: Jon Johnson (MV) pinned Tanner Mace (LM) 1:37; pinned Javyn Bladt (Aud), 3:33; lost 13-7 decision to Bryson Freeberg (TC). Second place.
182: Nick Haynes (MV) received bye; pinned Logan Young (Trey), :41; pinned Kaiden Hendricks, :35. First place.
220: Kaiden Bonham (MV) pinned LeLand Barr (AHSTW), :35; was pinned by Luke Mosinski (Aud), :17; was pinned by Brok Comstock (Riv), 3:10; won by forfeit. Fifth place.
285: Connor Murray (MV) pinned Jaicob Madsen (AHSTW), :54; pinned Easton Eledge (Und), 4:27; was pinned by Barret Pitt (LM), 5:59. Second place.
Logan-Magnolia Results
106: Jacob Downey (LM) received bye; won 11-7 decision over Tyler Conn (TC); was pinned by Gable Porter (Und), 1:19. Second place.
113: Sean Thompson (LM) received bye; pinned Niles Sollazzo (Und), :31; pinned John Schroder (Riv), 1:00. First place.
120: Wyatt Reisz (LM) received bye; won 5-1 decision over Jace Rose (Riv); lost 7-1 decision to Stevie Barnes (Und). Second place.
126: Kaleb King (LM) received bye; was pinned by Nick Stephens (Und), :53; pinned Logan Marr (Trey), 1:42; was pinned by Zavier Trovato (MV), 1:17. Fourth place.
132: Brady Thompson (LM) pinned Jacob Hrasky (Trey), 3:07; pinned Blake Radke (MV), 1:19; was pinned by Joel Sampson (AHSTW), 3:18. Second place.
138: Harley Christensen (LM) was pinned by Logan James (Und), 2:00; was pinned by Ethan Flaharty (TC), 3:09; pinned Lane Barber (Aud), 1:36. Seventh place.
145: Bryce Hudnut (LM) received bye; pinned Eric McIlnay (MV), 1:48; was pinned by Nick Hamilton (Und), :50. Second place.
152: Briar Reisz (LM) pinned Ethan Reicks (Riv), 1:20; won 23-7 technical fall decision over Gage Clausen (MV); won 9-5 decision over Jaedan Rasmussen (AHSTW). First place.
160: Jordan Kerger (LM) lost 16-8 decision to Drake Anderson (MV); pinned Ethan Chmelka (TC), :49; was pinned by Austin Kremkoski (Riv), 1:58; pinned Jared Stark (Und), 1:30. Fifth place.
170: Tanner Mace (LM) was pinned by Jon Johnson (MV), 1:37; received bye; was pinned by Seth Kiesel (AHSTW), 1:14; was pinned by Javyn Bladt (Aud), 3:13. Sixth plac.e
182: Colben Chase (LM) was pinned by Kaiden Hendricks (Riv), 5:12; received bye; lost 4-1 decision to Logan Young (Trey); lost 11-7 decision to Michael Shiffer (AHSTW). Sixth place.
195: Caleb Hiatt (LM) pinned Tim Spiker (Und), 2:45; was pinned by Gavyn Fischer (AHSTW), 1:42; received bye; was pinned by Corey Coleman (Trey), 2:37. Fourth place.
220: Rex Johnsen (LM) received bye; pinned Chris Gardner (Und), 3:06; pinned Luke Mosinski (Aud), 3:07. First place.
285: Barret Pitt (LM) received bye; pinned Alex Ausdemore (TC), 5:27; pinned Connor Murray (MV), 5:59. First place.
xxxxxx
2019 WIC Champions
WIC Championships, 12-21-19 @ Audubon
2019 Final Team Standings: 1) Logan-Magnolia 206.5; 2) Underwood 202; 3) Missouri Valley 187.5; 4) Riverside 158.5; 5) AHSTW 146.5; 6) Tri-Center 104; 7) Treynor 88; 8) Audubon 32.
2019 WIC Champions
106 – Gable Porter, Underwood
113 – Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia
120 – Steavie Barnes, Underwood
126 – Nick Stephens, Underwood
132 – Joel Sampson, AHSTW
138 – Logan James, Underwood
145 – Nick Hamilton, Underwood
152 – Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia
160 – Denver Pauley, AHSTW
170 – Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center
182 – Nick Haynes, Missouri Valley
195 – Gavyn Fischer, AHSTW
220 – Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia
285 – Barret Pitt, Logan-Magnolia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.