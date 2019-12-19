Lo-Ma’s Diggins takes first at Riverside Invite
There were over 30 participants in the girls division at the Riverside Invitational on Saturday in Oakland.
Logan-Magnolia’s Olivia Diggins took first place, while West Harrison’s Lily Flint and Lo-Ma’s Catrina Sears added second place finishes.
WH Hawkeyes Results
122: Lily Flint (WH) received bye; pinned Jaycee Davison (LeMars), 1:52; was pinned by Delanie Westcott (South Central Calhoun), 2:57. Second place.
Lo-Ma Panthers Results
112: Catrina Sears (LM) was pinned by Calla Langel (LeMars), 1:52; pinned Riley Spencer (Southwest Iowa), :42; pinend Michelle Anderson (Sioux Central), 1:05. Second place.
131: Olivia Diggins (LM) won 14-6 major decision over Jacey Theisen (LeMars); pinned Sidney Minar (LeMars), :36; pinned Sage Pankau (Savannah), 1:06. First place.
