Panthers score eighth dual win
Logan-Magnolia scored three impressive dual wins, including Clarinda Academy, 83-0, Red Oak, 59-22, and Riverside, 67-12, on Tuesday night in Red Oak.
Sean Thompson, Wyatt Reisz, Hagen Heistand, Brady Thompson, Bryce Hudnut, Briar Reisz, Rex Johnsen and Barret Pitt each recorded three wins on the night.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (8-0) will be at the Western Iowa Conference Championships this weekend. The dual team tournament will be held on Friday evening, and the traditional tournament will be held on Saturday, both in Audubon.
Wr. Duals: 12-17-2019 @ Red Oak
Logan-Magnolia 83 Clarinda Academy 0
106: Jacob Downey (LM) pinned Logan Hastings, 1:05; 113: Sean Thompson (LM) won by forfeit; 120: Wyatt Reisz (LM) won by forfeit; 126: Hagen Heistand (LM) won by forfeit; 132: Brady Thompson (LM) pinned Mason Schroeder, 3:02; 138: Kaleb King (LM) won by forfeit; 145: Bryce Hudnut (LM) won by forfeit;
152: Briar Reisz (LM) won 19-4 technical fall over Darel Torres; 160: Jordan Kerger (LM) won by forfeit; 170: Dylan Oviatt (LM) won by forfeit; 182: Colben Chase (LM) won by forfeit; 195: Caleb Hiatt (LM) won by forfeit; 220: Rex Johnsen (LM) pinned Bryon Manning, :36; 285: Barret Pitt (LM) pinned Joshua Schmidt, 5:14.
Panthers Dual Record: 6-0.
JV Matches
126: Harley Christensen (LM) won 11-2 major decision over Xavier Juarez.
170: Tanner Mace (LM) pinned Chayton Smith, 3:06.
Logan-Magnolia 59 Red Oak 22
106: Brandon Erp (LM) won 11-2 major decision over Downey; 113: S. Thompson (LM) pinned Chase Sandholm, 1:18; 120: W. Reisz (LM) pinned John Erp, 5:09; 126: Hagen Heistand (LM) won 21-5 technical fall decision over Dawson Bond; 132: B. Thompson (LM) pinned AJ Schmid, :46; 138: Harley Christensen (LM) won by forfeit; 145: Hudnut (LM) pinned Bryan Erp, :23.
152: B. Reisz (LM) pinned Jacob Echternach, 2:00; 160: Justin McCunn (RO) pinned Kerger, 1:16; 170: Bruce Lukehart (RO) pinned Dylan Oviatt, 1:49; 182: Chase (LM) pinned Zac Guerra, 2:34; 195: Carter Maynes (RO) pinned Hiatt, :34; 220: Johnsen (LM) won by forfeit; 285: B. Pitt (LM) pinned Hunter Portales, :21.
Panthers Dual Record: 7-0.
JV Match: 106, Tarick Rowe (LM) pinned Nate Dovel, :59.
Logan-Magnolia 67 Riverside 12
106: Downey (LM) won by forfeit; 113: S. Thompson (LM) pinned John Schroeder, 1:24; 120: James Newton (LM) won by forfeit; 126: W. Reisz (LM) won 19-6 major decision over Dennis Pilling; 132: B. Thompson (LM) won by forfeit; 138: King (LM) won 22-8 technical fall decision over Brody Zimmerman, 4:39. 145: Hudnut (LM) pinned Eduardo Mosquedo Cruz, :31;
152: B. Reisz (LM) pinned Ethan Reicks, 3:24; 160: Austin Kremkoski (Riv) pinned Kerger, 1:08; 170: Oviatt (LM) won 18-8 major decision over Lance Skank; 182: Chase (LM) won by forfeit; 195: Edward Vicek (Riv) pinned Hiatt, 1:00; 220: Johnsen (LM) pinned Brok Comstock, :24; 285: Pitt (LM) pinned Nathan Messerschmidt, :34.
Panthers Dual Record: 8-0.
JV Matches
106: Rowe (LM) pinned Austyn Fisher, 1:28;
220: Kole Sheppard (LM) Julian Henderson, 1:28;
220: Ruger Meeker (LM) pinned Julian Henderson, :11.
