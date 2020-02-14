Panthers deny Big Reds state dual ticket
By Matt Gengler, Sports Editor
Missouri Valley embraces the challenge of facing traditional powers to see where their wrestling program stacks up among the best. Over the last three years, the Big Reds have finished their season at the state team duals, and they were in search of their fourth consecutive trip on Tuesday night in Logan.
But Logan-Magnolia proved to be too big of hurdle to clear, as the Panthers blocked the Big Reds enroute to another state team dual appearance. This will be the Panthers 16th state team dual appearance in the last 19 years.
The Big Reds took care of business with a 58-13 win over Bedford/Lenox, while Logan-Magnolia topped Interstate-35, 63-12, setting up the Harrison County clash of the titans.
The Big Reds and Panthers have qualified for the past four Regional Dual competitions, meeting twice in the Regional Dual Finals (2016, 2020), and once in the state team duals for seventh and eighth place (2019). This was only the second time in the past five years they’ve been placed at the same site.
In the finals on Tuesday night, Lo-Ma won the first four matches to build a slim 16-0 lead, but Missouri Valley’s Drake Anderson, Jon Johnson, Nick Haynes and Jace Coenen recorded four consecutive pins for a 24-16 lead. But Lo-Ma responded in front of a huge home crowd, posting six consecutive wins to end the match.
MV’s Drake Anderson, Nick Haynes and Jace Coenen went 2-0 on the night, as the Big Reds closed the dual season at 19-4.
The Panthers’ Sean Thompson, Wyatt Reisz, Gavin Maguire, Bryce Hudnut, Briar Reisz, Rex Johnsen, and Barret Pitt finished the night with two wins. Pitt recorded his 100th career victory in the semifinals.
Logan-Magnolia, which boosted their dual season record to 21-3, will look to improve upon their seventh place finish in 2019.
The 2020 Iowa High School State Team Dual Championships will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Class 1A Regional Team Duals, 2-11-2020 @ Logan
Semifinal: Missouri Valley 58 Bedford/Lenox 13
106: Mizael Gomez (B/L) won 13-1 major decision over Parker Ferris; 113: Andrew Bowman (MV) pinned Chance Valenzuela, 1:59; 120: Jacob Polzin (MV) won by forfeit; 126: Zavier Trovato (MV) won by forfeit; 132: Terrence Sheley (B/L) won 6-0 decision over Sam Kyle; 138: Fred Veatch (MV) pinned Trenton Beck, 2:40; 145: Eric McIlnay (MV) won 9-1 major decision over Brayden Daly;
152: Gage Clausen (MV) pinned Jake Cox, 1:11; 160: Drake Anderson (MV) won 9-4 decision over Andrew Kennan (B/L); 170: Drew Venteicher (B/L) pinned Jon Johnson, :47; 182: Nick Haynes (MV) won by forfeit; 195: Jace Coenen (MV) won by forfeit; 220: Kaden Bonham (MV) won by forfeit; 285: Connor Murray (MV) won 3-1 sudden victory over Devin Whipple.
MV Dual Record: 19-3
Semifinal: Logan-Magnolia 63 Interstate-35 12
106: Isaiah Smith (I-35) pinned Jacob Downey, 3:46; 113: Sean Thompson (LM) won 12-3 major decision over Ryan Steinlage; 120: Hagen Heistand (LM) won 20-4 technical fall decision over Reuben Smith; 126: Wyatt Reisz (LM) pinned Tryston Palmer, 3:01; 132: Brady Thompson (LM) won 11-6 decision over Nick Steinlage; 138: Gavin Maguire (LM) pinned Chase Baker, 2:57; 145: Bryce Hudnut (LM) won by forfeit.
152: Briar Reisz (LM) won by forfeit; 160: Tanner Mace (LM) pinned Chase Darst, :35; 170: Dylan Oviatt (LM) pinned Curtis Jacobe, 1:28; 182: Colben Chase (LM) pinned T.J. Duff, 1:11; 195: Brock Thompson (I-35) pinned Joe Hedger, 3:01; 220: Rex Johnsen (LM) pinned Sam Vonnahme, :20; 285: Barret Pitt (LM) won 3-1 decision over Ryley Snell.
Lo-Ma Dual Record: 20-3
Finals: Logan-Magnolia 48 Missouri Valley 24
106: Downey (LM) pinned Ferris, 1:40; 113: S. Thompson (LM) pinned Bowman, 1:40; 120: Kaleb King (LM) pinned Polzin, 1:20; 126: Heistand (LM) won 22-7 technical fall over Trovato; 132: W. Reisz (LM) won 16-7 decision Kyle; 138: Maguire (LM) won 13-0 major decision over Veatch; 145: Hudnut (LM) won 11-7 decision over McIlnay.
152: B. Reisz (LM) won 24-9 technical fall over Clausen; 160: Anderson (MV) pinned Kerger, 4:41; 170: Johnson (MV) pinned Tanner Mace, 1:35; 182: Haynes (MV) pinned Caleb Hiatt, :34; 195: Coenen (LM) pinned Chase, 2:40; 220: Johnsen (LM) pinned Bonham, :28; 285: Pitt (LM) won 9-4 decision over Murray.
Lo-Ma Dual Record: 21-3
MV Dual Record: 19-4
