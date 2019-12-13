Wrestling’s Squared Circle
Lo-Ma sweeps home dual
Logan-Magnolia posted three dual wins in their season opening home dual on Tuesday night. The Panthers downed Thomas Jefferson, 74-6, West Harrison, 84-0, and Missouri Valley, 51-30.
Lo-Ma’s Tarick Rowe, Sean Thompson, Hagen Heistand, Wyatt Reisz, Brady Thompson, Bryce Hudnut, Briar Reisz, Rex Johnsen and Barret Pitt each finished with three wins on the night.
MV’s Fred Veatch, Jon Johnson and Nick Haynes won all three of their matches.
WH’s Nathan Clark won two matches, while Jon Chlupacek won one.
Up Next: Missouri Valley will be at the Council Bluffs Classic on Saturday, and host a home dual on Dec. 17. Logan-Magnolia and West Harrison will be at the Riverside Invitational on Saturday in Oakland. Lo-Ma will be at a dual in Red Oak on Dec. 17, while West Harrison will be at a dual in Missouri Valley on Dec. 17.
Wr. Dual: 12-10-19 @ Logan
Logan-Magnolia 51 Missouri Valley 30
106: Rowe (LM) pinned Max Collier, 4:46; 113: Sean Thompson (LM) won 4-0 decision over Andrew Bowman; 120: Hagen Heistand (LM) pinned Jacob Polzin, 2:20; 126: Wyatt Reisz (LM) pinned Zavier Trovato, 4:58; 132: Brady Thompson (LM) pinned Blake Radke, 4:17; 138: Fred Veatch (MV) pinned Hunter Allen, 1:56; 145: Bryce Hudnut (LM) pinned John Mass, 1:11.
152: Briar Reisz (LM) won by forfeit; 160: Eric McIlnay (MV) pinned Jordan Kerger, 1:44; 170: Drake Anderson (MV) pinned Dylan Oviatt, 3:17; 182: Jon Johnson (MV) pinned Colben Chase, 5:58; 195: Nick Haynes (MV) pinned Caleb Hiatt, :51; 220: Rex Johnsen (LM) pinned Kaden Bonham, :41; 285: Barret Pitt (LM) won by forfeit. Panthers Dual Record: 5-0. Big Reds Dual Record: 5-1.
Missouri Valley 78 Thomas Jefferson 8
106: Collier (MV) pinned Alex Mendoza, 3:06; 113: Bowman (MV) pinned Hayden Kramer, :52; 120: Polzin (MV) pinned Ethan Bose, :20; 126: Trovato (MV) pinned Poe Hsee, 4:00; 132: Radke (MV) pinned Matthew Foster, :42; 138: Veatch (MV) pinned Aaron Burney, 1:30; 145: Mass (MV) pinned Gage Belt, :48;
152: McIlnay (MV) pinned Mack Dofner, 3:26; 160: Clausen (MV) pinned Asa Neville, 1:14; 170: Anderson (MV) pinned Cayden Rowell, 1:10; 182: Johnson (MV) pinned Miguel Cortez, :50; 195: Haynes (MV) Thomas Neighbors, :35; 220: Bonham (MV) won by forfeit; 285: Raymond Simmons (TJ) won by forfeit. Big Reds Dual Record: 4-0.
Logan-Magnolia 84 West Harrison 0
106: Rowe (LM) pinned Jayden McCormick, :29; 113: S. Thompson (LM) won by forfeit; 120: Heistand (LM) won by forfeit; 126: W. Reisz (LM) won by forfeit; 132: B. Thompson (LM) won by forfeit; 138: Hunter Allen (LM) won by forfeit; 145: Hudnut (LM) won by forfeit.
152: B. Reisz (LM) won by forfeit; 160: Kerger (LM) won by forfeit; 170: Oviatt (LM) won by forfeit; 182: Chase (LM) won by forfeit; 195: Hiatt (LM) won by forfeit; 220: Johnsen (LM) pinned Jon Chlupacek, :37; 285: Pitt (LM) pinned Nathan Clark, 1:50. Panthers Dual Record: 3-0
Missouri Valley 78 West Harrison 6
106: Ferris (MV) pinned McCormick, 1:10; 113: Bowman (MV) won by forfeit; 120: Polzin (MV) won by forfeit; 126; Trovato (MV) won by forfeit; 132: Radke (MV) won by forfeit; 138: Veatch (MV) won by forfeit; 145: Maas (MV) won by forfeit;
152: McIlnay (MV) won by forfeit; 160: Anderson (MV) won by forfeit; 170: Johnson (MV) won by forfeit; 182: Haynes (MV) won by forfeit; 195: Shane Sinclaire (MV) won by forfeit; 220: Bonham (MV) pinned Chlupacek, 3:39; 285: Clark (WH) won by forfeit. Big Reds Dual Record: 5-0.
Logan-Magnolia 74 Thomas Jefferson 6
106: Rowe (LM) pinned Mendoza, 4:25; 113: S. Thompson (LM) pinned Kramer, 1:06; 120: Heistand (LM) pinned Ethan Bose, :30; 126: W. Reisz (LM) pinned Hsee, 1:21; 132: B. Thompson (LM) pinned Foster, :48; 138: Burney (TJ) pinned Allen, 2:53; 145: Hudnut (LM) pinned Deven Bovee, :32;
152: B. Reisz (LM) won 22-6 technical fall over Dofner; 160: Kerger (LM) pinned Nevelle, :25; 170: Oviatt (LM) won 9-4 decision over Cayden Rowell; 182: Chase (LM) pinned Miguel Cortez, 4:56; 195: Hiatt (LM) pinned Neighbors, :19; 220: Johnsen (LM) won by forfeit; 285: Pitt (LM) pinned Raymond Simmons, :29. Panthers Dual Record: 4-0
Thomas Jefferson 72 West Harrison 12
106: Mendoza (TJ) pinned McCormick, 1:13; 113: Kramer (TJ) won by forfeit; 119: Bose (TJ) won by forfeit; 126: Hsee (TJ) won by forfeit; 132: Foster (TJ) pinned Lily Flint, 1:00; 138: Burney (TJ) won by forfeit; 145: Gage Belt (TJ) won by forfeit.
152: Dofner (TJ) won by forfeit; 160: Neville (TJ) won by forfeit; 170: Rowell (TJ) won by forfeit; 182: Cortez (TJ) won by forfeit; 195: Neighbors (TJ) won by forfeit; 220: Chlupacek (WH) pinned Contreraz, :58; 285: Clark (WH) pinned Simmons, 2:00.
