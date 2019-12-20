Squared Circle
Big Reds improve to 7-1
Missouri Valley picked up a pair of impressive home dual wins over Griswold, 78-6, and Nodaway Valley, 54-23, on Tuesday night.
Fred Veatch and Eric McIlnay had two pins apiece for the Big Reds.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (7-1) will be at the Western Iowa Conference Tournament Championships this weekend. The dual team tournament will be held on Friday, and the traditional tournament will be held on Saturday, both in Audubon.
Wr. Duals: 12-17-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Missouri Valley 78 Griswold 6
106: Max Collier (MV) won by forfeit; 113: Andrew Bowman (MV) won by forfeit; 120: Jacob Polzin (MV) won by forfeit; 126: Zavier Trovato (MV) won by forfeit; 132: Blake Radke (MV) won by forfeit; 138: Fred Veatch (MV) pinned Jeremy Sheeder, :38; 145: John Moss (MV) won by forfeit.
152: Eric McIlnay (MV) pinned Walker Brosam, :36; 160: Drake Anderson (MV) pinned Cale Swain, 4:24; 170: Jon Johnson (MV) won by forfeit; 182: Nick Haynes (MV) won by forfeit; 195: Shane Sinclair (MV) won by forfeit; 220: Seth Butler (Gris) pinned Owen Moyer, :18; 285: Michael Kingery (MV) won by forfeit.
Big Reds Dual Record: 6-1.
Missouri Valley 54 Nodaway Valley 23
106: Collier (MV) won by forfeit; 113: Elliot Cooney (NV) won 10-0 major decision over Bowman; 120: Ben Breheny (NV) pinned Polzin, 2:47; 126: Trovato (MV) won by forfeit; 132: Radke (MV) pinned Jaxon Christensen (NV), 4:40; 138: Veatch (MV) pinned Carter Goetz, :33; 145: McIlnay (MV) pinned John Malugani, 1:46.
152: Tyler Breheny (NV) won 12-7 decision over Brek Boruff; 160: Austin Wilson (NV) won 10-0 major decision over Anderson; 170: Jon Johnson (MV) won by forfeit; 182: Nick Haynes (MV) won by forfeit; 195: Sinclair (MV) pinned Brandon Raasch, 1:03; 220: Moyer (MV) won by forfeit; 285: Jory Christensen (NV) pinned Michael Kingery, :48.
Big Reds Dual Record: 7-1.
