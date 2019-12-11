Wrestling’s Squared Circle
Tigers split season opening dual
Woodbine gained a split in the wrestling dual opener on Tuesday night at Treynor. The Tigers topped Southwest Iowa, 52-21, but came up short against Treynor, 51-23.
Cameron Cline and Hudson Barnum recorded a pair of wins for the Tigers.
Up Next: Woodbine (1-1) will be at the Fremont, Neb. tournament on Friday. Next week, the Tigers will be at a dual in Sloan on Dec. 12, and the Riverside Invitational on Dec. 14 in Oakland.
Wr. Dual: 12-3-2019 @ Treynor
Woodbine 52 Southwest Iowa 21
106: Open; 113: Dalton Frink (W) pinned Dawson Erickson, 3:23; 120: Nate Wright (W) pinned Spencer Baier, :25; 126: Cameron Cline (W) pinned Kyle Kesterson, 2:26; 132: Layne Ettleman (SWI) pinned Colton Walsh, 1:20; 138: Aidan Carmody (W) won by forfeit; 145: Colton Hauschild (W) pinned Jeremiah Kroll, :51.
152: Jerry Malone (W) pinned Hadley Reilly, 1:24; 160: Jack Nelson (W) won by forfeit; 170: Myles Barnum (W) won 10-1 major decision over Joseph Thompson, 182: Nathan Colwell (W) pinned Aidan Daigh, 1:46; 195: Brady Mullins (SWI) pinned Max Nelson, :35; 220: Samuel Day (SWI) won 12-8 decision over Payton McDonald; 285: Hudson Barnum (W) pinned Zach Sheldon, 3:08.
Tigers Dual Record: 1-0
Woodbine 23 Treynor 51
106: Open; 113: Ayden Sengmany (T) pinned Frink, 1:39; 120: Kayden Dirks (T) won 13-6 decision over Wright; 126: Cline (W) won 15-0 technical fall over Logan Marr; 132: Colton Walsh (W) pinned Jonas Keay, 5:59; 138: Noland Niesen (Trey) pinned Carmody, :43; 145: Mitch Lutz (Trey) pinned Kroll, :35.
152: Gabe McCain (T) pinned Malone, 1:00; 160: J. Nelson (W) pinned Chase Reber, 3:13; 170: Carson Burhenne (T) pinned M. Barnum, 1:36; 182: Logan Young (T) pinned Colwell, :46; 195: Corey Coleman (T) pinned M. Nelson, :49; 220: Daniel Gregory (T) pinned McDonald, 5:55; 285: H. Barnum (W) pinned Kaden Snyder, 1:38.
Tigers Dual Record: 1-1
