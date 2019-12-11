Wrestling’s Squared Circle
Panthers pin down Vikings, Tigers
Logan-Magnolia picked up a pair of wins in the season opening home dual meet on Dec. 5 in Logan. The Panthers downed AHSTW, 47-33, and Woodbine, 77-6. AHSTW won the third match of the night, downing the Tigers, 60-16.
The Panthers’ Sean Thompson, Hagen Heistand, Briar Reisz, Rex Johnsen and Barret Pitt each secured two wins on the night. The Tigers’ Nate Wright, Jack Nelson, and Hudson Barnum each picked up one victory on the evening.
Up Next: Woodbine (1-1) will be at a dual in Sloan on Thursday, and the Riverside Invitational on Saturday in Oakland. The Tigers will close out the first month of the season when they host a home dual on Dec. 19.
Wr. Dual: 12-5-2019 @ Logan
Logan-Magnolia 47 AHSTW 33
106: Tarick Rowe (LM) won by forfeit; 113: Sean Thompson (LM) pinned Hayden Fischer, 2:57; 120: Hagen Heistand (LM) won 17-2 technical fall over Dayden Moertl; 126: Wyatt Reisz (LM) won by forfeit; 132: Joel Sampson (AHSTW) pinned Brady Thompson, 4:28; 138: Gavin Maguire (LM) pinned Garrison Gettler, 1:46; 145: Briar Reisz (LM) pinned Aidan Cano, 1:11.
152: Jaedan Rasmussen (AHSTW) pinned Bryce Hudnut, 5:22; 160: Denver Pauley (LM) pinned Jordan Kerger, :23; 170: Seth Kiesel (AHSTW) pinned Dylan Oviatt, 5:11; 182: Michael Shiffer (AHSTW) won 4-3 decision over Colben Chase; 195: Gavyn Fischer (AHSTW) pinned Caleb Hiatt, :43; 220: Rex Johnsen (LM) pinned LeLand Barr, 1:18; 285: Barret Pitt (LM) pinned Jaicob Madsen, :41.
Panthers Dual Record: 1-0.
Logan-Magnolia 77 Woodbine 6
106: Tarick Rowe (LM) won by forfeit; 113: S. Thompson (LM) pinned Dalton Frink, 1:36; 120: Heistand (LM) won 20-5 technical fall over Nate Wright; 126: W. Reisz (LM) pinned Cameron Cline, 1:44; 132: B. Thompson (LM) pinned Colton Walsh, 1:12; 138: G. Maguire (LM) pinned Aidan Carmody, 1:15; 145: B. Reisz (LM) pinned Jeremiah Kroll, :23.
152: Hudnut (LM) pinned Jerry Malone, 2:43; 160: Jack Nelson (W) pinned Kerger, 3:05; 170: Oviatt (LM) pinned Myles Barnum, 3:32; 182: Chase (LM) pinned Nathan Colwell, 3:05; 195: Hiatt (LM) pinned Max Nelson, 1:50; 220: Johnsen (LM) pinned Payton McDonald, :33; 285: B. Pitt (LM) pinned Hudson Barnum, 4:29.
Panthers Dual Record: 2-0. Tigers Dual Record: 1-2.
Woodbine 16 AHSTW 60
106: Open; 113: H. Fischer (A) pinned Frink, 1:28; 120: Wright (W) won 13-2 major decision over Moertl; 126: Cline (W) won by forfeit; 132: Sampson (A) pinned Walsh, 1:16; 138: Gettler (A) pinned Carmody, :38; 145: Aidan Cano (A) pinned Kroll, 1:21.
152: Jaedan Rasmussen (A) pinned Malone, :52; 160: D. Pauley (A) pinned J. Nelson, 3:46; 170: Kiessel (A) pinned M. Barnum, 1:14; 182: Shiffer (A) pinned Colwell, 1:51; 195: G. Fischer (A) pinned M. Nelson, :19; 220: Barr (A) pinned McDonald, 1:23; 285: H. Barnum (W) pinned Jaicob Madsen.
Tigers Dual Record: 1-3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.