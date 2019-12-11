Wrestling’s Squared Circle
Big Reds pick up three wins in home opener
Missouri Valley scored three wins in the home opening dual on Dec. 5 in Missouri Valley. The Big Reds took down Denison-Schleswig, 66-16, West Harrison, 78-6, and Tri-Center, 54-24.
MV’s Jon Johnson and Connor Murray won all three of their matches on the night.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (3-0) will be at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Friday and Saturday. The next home dual will be on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Wr. Dual: 12-5-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Missouri Valley 66 Denison-Schleswig 16
106: Max Collier (MV) pinned Kaiden Krajicek, 1:44; 113: Parker Ferris (MV) won by forfeit; 120: Jacob Polzin (MV) pinned Hugo Medina, 1:01; 126: Zavier Trovato (MV) pinned Juan Chino, 3:08; 132: Sam Kyle (MV) pinned Luis Mendoza, :34; 138: Fred Veatch (MV) won by forfeit; 145: Colton Johnson (DS) pinned John Mass, 1:54.
152: Eric McIlnay (MV) pinned Jordan Von Tersch, :37; 160: Drake Anderson (MV) pinned Leon Araujo, 5:29; 170: Jaxson Hildebrand (DS) won 16-4 major decision over Brek Boruff; 182: Jon Johnson (MV) pinned Treyton Fender, 3:29; 195: Nick Haynes (MV) pinned Daniel Alcarez, :40; 220: Max Rodriguez (DS) pinned Kaden Bonham, 1:29; 285: Connor Murray (MV) pinned Eric Turcious, 3:02.
Big Reds Dual Record: 1-0.
Missouri Valley 78 West Harrison 6
106: Collier (MV) pinned Jayden McCormick, 1:07; 113: Ferris (MV) won by forfeit; 120: Gabe Gilgen (MV) pinned Jacob Polzin, 4:56; 126: Trovato (MV) won by forfeit; 132: Kyle (MV) won by forfeit; 138: Veatch (MV) won by forfeit; 145: Mass (MV) won by forfeit;
152: McIlnay (MV) won by forfeit; 160: Anderson (MV) won by forfeit; 170: Johnson (MV) pinned Gunnar Stolz, 1:19; 182: Haynes (MV) won by forfeit; 195: Shane Sinclair (MV) won by forfeit; 220: Bonham (MV) pinned Jon Chlupacek, :40; 285: Murray (MV) pinned Clark, 1:06.
Big Reds Dual Record: 2-0.
Missouri Valley 54 Tri-Center 24
106: Tyler Conn (TC) pinned Collier, 2:46; 113: Ferris (MV) won by forfeit; 120: Polzin (MV) won by forfieit; 126: Connor Atkisson (TC) pinned Trovato, 1:14; 132: Kyle (MV) pinned Tanner Nelson, :53; 138: Veatch (MV) pinned Ethan Flaharty, 2:54; 145: Schuyler Kurtzuba (TC) pinned Mass, 1:47;
152: McIlnay (MV) pinned Roshon Noye, 1:39; 160: Anderson (MV) pinned Ethan Chmelka, :47; 170: Bryson Freeberg (TC) pinned Gage Clausen, 1:58; 182: Johnson (MV) won 9-4 decision over Gavin Heim; 195: Haynes (MV) pinned Tristan Vorthmann, :22; 220: Bonham (MV) won by forfeit; 285: Murray (MV) won 4-3 decision over Alex Ausdemore.
Big Reds Dual Record: 3-0.
West Harrison 6 Denison-Schleswig 72
120: Gilgen (WH) pinned Medina, 1:04; 170: Jasxon Hildebrand (DS) pinned Gunnar Stolz, :30; 220: Max Rodriguez (DS) pinned Chlupacek, 1:18; 285: Turcios (DS) pinned Clark, 4:53.
West Harrison 6 Tri-Center 66
106: Conn (TC) pinned Jayden McCormick, :48; 120: Gilgen (WH) won by forfeit; 170: Bryson Freeberg (TC) pinned Stolz, :46; 220:Tristan Vorthmann (TC) pinned Chlupacek, :30; 285: Alex Ausdemore (TC) pinned Clark, 1:37.
