Woodbine Homecoming set for Sept. 30 – Oct. 4
Woodbine will celebrate Homecoming Week, Sept. 30 – Oct. 4, as an entire week is filled with exciting activities around the school district.
Chili Feed, Jersey Auction
The jersey auction and chili feed will start the week on Sunday, Sept. 29, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the high school. After the dinner, approximately 7 p.m., the jersey auction will begin for the cheerleaders, football, cross country and volleyball teams.
Homecoming Coronation
The Homecoming Coronation and community pep rally will take place on Friday, Oct. 4, at 1 p.m., in the elementary gymnasium. The Homecoming parade will begin at 2:30 p.m.
Homecoming Candidates
The candidates have been announced, and they are listed below.
Senior king candidates include, Brock Leaders, son of Matt and Becky Leaders; Jack Nelson, son of Scott and Amber Nelson; and Wyatt Pryor, son of Adam and Melanie Pryor, and the late Randy Francis.
Senior queen candidates include, Marley Hansen, daughter of Russell and Laura Hansen; Shawn Sullivan, daughter of Ryan and Tina Sullivan; and LeaLa Vazquez, daughter of Kellie Pryor.
Junior representatives include, Conrad Schafer, son of Tom and Barbie Schafer, and Grace Moores, daughter of Eric and Deb Moores.
Sophomore representatives include Myles Barnum, son of Kert and Amanda Barnum, and Riley Kerger, daughter of Terry Kerger and Keelie Kerger.
Freshmen representatives include John Hansen, son of Russell and Laura Hansen, and Nicole Sherer, daughter of Noel and Alison Sherer.
Tiger crown bearers include Chester Pape, son of Gabe Pape and Amber Neill, and Brynlee Wallis, daughter of Bryant and Danielle Wallis.
Homecoming Game Friday, Dance Saturday
The Tigers will host the Cumberland-Anita-Massena Cougars, with a 7 p.m. kickoff set for the Henry Boone Fooball Complex on Friday, Oct. 4.
The Homecoming Dance will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8 – 11 p.m. at the high school. Music will be supplied by DJ Rob of Woodbine.
Spirit Days
The Homecoming Spirit days have been decided upon, and they include:
Monday, Sept. 30, A Renaissance Victory;
Tuesday, Oct. 1, A 50’s Victory;
Wednesday, Oct. 2, A 70’s Victory;
Thursday, Oct. 3, A Futuristic Victory;
Friday, Oct. 4, Tiger Spirit Day, Extreme Black and Gold day.
