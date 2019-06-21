WIC Baseball and Softball Tournaments next week
The Western Iowa Conference baseball and softball regular season will reach its completion on Friday. Despite the multiple rainouts for a majority of June, a new season begins for all nine league teams next week.
The WIC Tournament, which has been held since 1971, will be held as planned from June 24 through 28. The teams will be seeded based upon conference records and head-to-head match-ups through June 21.
The baseball tournament will be held June 24, 26, and 28. In Monday’s first round, the top four seeds will receive a first round home game beginning at 7 p.m. The eighth- and ninth-seeded teams will play in the first game at 5:30 p.m., with the winner advancing to face the top-seed. The semifinals will be held on June 26 in Oakland, beginning at 5:30 p.m., and consolation and championship rounds will take place on June 28, starting at 5:30 p.m. back in Oakland. Tri-Center is the defending WIC Tournament champion.
The WIC Softball Tournament takes place on June 25 and 27. Like the boys, the top four seeds will receive first round home games on Tuesday, June 25. The top seed will host the eight versus nine seed at 5:30 p.m., and that winner advances to face the top seed. The semifinals will take place at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 27 in Logan, with the championship finals to follow at 8 p.m. Logan-Magnolia is the defending WIC tournament champion.
The WIC Tournament first round pairings will be released on Saturday morning.
