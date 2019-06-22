Big Reds to face Panthers, Lady Reds to face Bulldogs
By Matt Gengler, Sports Editor
sports@missourivalleytimes.com
The Western Iowa Conference regular season came to a close on Friday evening, and the pairings for next week’s WIC Tournament were revealed. The WIC Tournament has been an annual summer tradition since the league was formed back in 1971.
The WIC Baseball Tournament will be played on June 24, 26, and 28. The WIC Semifinals and Finals will be played in Oakland with the first pitch set for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday.
Treynor earned the top seed with a 13-1 record. They will face the winner of the #8 IKM-Manning and #9 Riverside in the second game in Treynor on Monday evening.
#5 Missouri Valley will face #4 Logan-Magnolia in the 5:30 p.m. game in Underwood, followed by #7 AHSTW facing #2 Underwood in the nightcap. #3 Tri-Center hosts #6 Audubon at Tri-Center. Tri-Center is the defending WIC Tournament Champion.
The WIC Softball Tournament will be played on June 25 and 27, with the semifinals and finals to be played in Logan beginning at 5 p.m.
Treynor, who finished the WIC regular season undefeated, earned the tournament’s top seed. They will face the winner of the #8 Audubon or #9 Tri-Center in the first round on Tuesday evening in Treynor.
#6 Missouri Valley will be at #3 Riverside on Tuesday evening in Oakland. #5 Logan-Magnolia will be at #4 AHST/W in the 5:30 p.m. game in Underwood, followed by #7 IKM-Manning against #2 Underwood. Logan-Magnolia is the defending WIC Tournament Champion.
