2019 WIC All-Conference Honor List
The Western Iowa All-Conference teams were released earlier this week.
Five Big Reds, eight Panthers earn WIC honors
MV's' Lange named WIC Player of the Year
A total of 13 players from the area were named to the Western Iowa All-Conference baseball teams released earlier this week.
Missouri Valley’s Connor Lange was a first team selection, with Nick Tennis and Alec Fichter earning second team honors. MV’s Ethan Lengfelder and Lane Harper collected honorable mention status.
Logan-Magnolia had a total of eight players earn WIC honors, led by first team selection Joel Richardson. Trevor Wills, Dylan Cunard and Colton Hanlon were second team choices. Barret Pitt, Chase Maguire, Joe Hedger and Tre Melby landed honorable mention selections.
Missouri Valley’s Connor Lange was selected at the WIC Player of the Year.
BASEBALL
2019 Western Iowa Conference – Final Standings
Conf. Overall
*^Treynor 13-1 27-11
#Underwood 12-2 26-5
Tri-Center 10-6 18-10
Logan-Magnolia 9-7 14-15
Missouri Valley 8-8 13-18
Audubon 7-8 13-13
AHSTW 7-9 12-12
IKM-Manning 3-12 7-17
Riverside 0-16 0-19
*2019 WIC Regular Season Champion.
^2019 WIC Tournament Champion.
# 2019 State Tournament Qualifier
2019 Western Iowa All-Conference Baseball Teams
First Team
Treynor: Kyle Christensen (Sr.); Jaxson Schumacher (8th); Drew Peterson (Jr.);
Underwood: Nick Ravlin (Jr.); Blake Hall (Soph.); Landon Nelson (Jr.); Zach Teten (Jr.);
Tri-Center: Kaleb Smith (Jr.);
Logan-Magnolia: Joel Richardson (Sr.);
Missouri Valley: *Connor Lange (Sr.);
Audubon: Schuyler Schultes (Jr.);
AHSTW: Sam Porter (Jr.);
IKM-Manning: Alex Lingle (Sr.);
Riverside: None.
* 2019 Most Valuable Player, Player of the Year
Second Team
Treynor: Nate McCombs (Jr.); Kristian Martens (Jr.);
Underwood: None.
Tri-Center: Kyle Siebels (Sr.); Trent Kozeal (Soph.);
Logan-Magnolia: Trevor Wills (Sr.); Dylan Cunard (Jr.); Colton Hanlon (Jr.);
Missouri Valley: Alec Fichter (Soph.); Nick Tennis (Sr.);
Audubon: Jackson Jensen (Jr.);
AHSTW: Brody Langer (Jr.); Joey Cunningham (Jr.); Blake Holst (Soph.).
IKM-Manning: None.
Riverside: None.
Area Honorable Mention
Logan-Magnolia: Chase Maguire (Sr.), Barret Pitt (Jr.), Joe Hedger (Soph.), Tre Melby (Soph.),
Missouri Valley: Ethan Lengfelder (Sr.); Lane Harper (Jr.).
Lady Reds finish with five, Panthers land six on WIC honor teams
A total of 11 area players were honored with the releasing of the Western Iowa All-Conference softball teams earlier this week.
Missouri Valley finished with a total of five selections, led by first team choice Ashlyn Cook. Payton Hilts, Julia Janssen and Carter Crispin plated second team honors, while McKenna Clausen earned honorable mention status.
Logan-Magnolia had six players earn WIC honors, including first team selections. Erika and Reanna Rife. Alexis Christians was named to the second team, with Megan Dunn, Macanna Guritz and Ashlyn Doiel collection honorable mention honors.
Treynor’s Sydni Huisman was name the 2019 WIC Player of the Year.
SOFTBALL
2019 Western Iowa Conference – Final Standings
Conf. Overall
#*^Treynor 16-0 31-4
Riverside 11-5 18-10
Underwood 10-4 16-11
AHSTW 9-6 12-11
Logan-Magnolia 9-7 11-14
Missouri Valley 8-8 14-16
IKM-Manning 4-12 10-16
Audubon 4-12 8-22
Tri-Center 0-16 1-20
*2019 WIC Regular Season Champion.
^2019 WIC Tournament Champion.
#2019 State Softball Qualifier.
2019 Western Iowa All-Conference Softball
First Team
Treynor: *Sydni Huisman (Sr.); Konnor Sudmann (Sr.); Stella Umphries (Jr.); Bella Dingus (Jr.);
Riverside: Kenna Ford (Soph.); Gracie Bluml (Jr.);
Underwood: Ashley Van Fossen (Sr.); Ella Pierce (Soph.);
AHSTW: Katie Anzalone (Sr.);
Logan-Magnolia: Erikah Rife (Fr.); Reanna Rife (Jr.);
Missouri Valley: Ashlyn Cook (Jr.);
IKM-Manning: Lexi Branning (Jr.);
Audubon: None.
Tri-Center: None.
* 2019 Most Valuable Player, Player of the Year
Second Team
Treynor: Reagan Darrah (Sr.); Alyssa Keller (Soph.);
Riverside: None.
Underwood: Taylor Nelson (Soph.); Erin McMains (Jr.);
AHSTW: Natalie Hagadon (Fr.); Paige Osweiler (Jr.);
Logan-Magnolia: Alexis Christians (Sr.);
Missouri Valley: Carter Crispin (Sr.); Payton Hilts (Jr.); Julia Janssen (Jr.).
IKM-Manning: Bianca Cadwell (Fr.);
Audubon: None.
Tri-Center: Kayla Jensen (Sr.); Mollie Nelson (Soph.);
Area Honorable Mention
Logan-Magnolia: Megan Dunn (Jr.); Ashlyn Doiel (Soph.); Macanna Guritz (8th).
Missouri Valley: McKenna Clausen (Sr.).
2019 WIC Academic All-Conference – Summer
Requirements: Minimum 3.25 Grade Point Average; Must Be a Senior.
Baseball
AHSTW: Gabe Madsen.
Logan-Magnolia: Joel Richardson, Chase Maguire.
Missouri Valley: Connor Lange.
Treynor: Kyle Christensen, Brendan Dingus, Tommy Duysen.
Tri-Center: Kyle Siebels, Sid Stowe.
Softball
Logan-Magnolia: Alexis Christians, Gracie Maguire.
Missouri Valley: Carter Crispin, McKenna Clausen, Abby Olson.
Treynor: Kayla Chapman, Reagan Darrah, Jordan Finnegan, Sydni Huisman, Alexis Keller, Konnor Sudmann, Jessica Vohs.
Tri-Center: Kayla Jensen.
