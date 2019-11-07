WH student-athletes honored for class room work
The 2019 West Harrison cross country, football and volleyball teams, as well as the football cheerleaders were honored this past fall sports season, as they received "Academic Achievement Awards” from the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls' High School Athletic Union. The awards are based on the first quarter grade point averages of all members of the entire team.
There are two levels of recognition. Academic Excellence is a combined grade point average of 3.00 to 3.24, and Distinguished Academics is a combined 3.25 and above.
All five West Harrison fall sports teams together had a combined average of 3.75, the best ever in school history.
The Hawkeyes’ volleyball team carried a 3.60 grade point average. Members of the team include Chloe Gilgen, Joslynn Thomas, Haleigh Rife, Maren Evans, Haley Koch, Lanie Gustafson, Kayla Lynch, Lily Flint, Madison Lautrup, Zoe Etter, Kenna Heisterkamp, Lily Gustafson, Maggie Wolter, Grace Wallis, Grace Thomas, Madison Johnson, and Kierstyn Bieler. They were coached by Kathy Glennie and Tim Jones.
The boys cross country team carried a 3.93 GPA. Members of the team include Mason King, Gunnar Stolz, and Riley Acker.
The girls cross country team carried a 3.73 GPA. Members of the girls cross country include Sabrina Rife, Jayden Kraft, Chloe Green, Beatriz Martin-Palmero, Katie Gore, Chenoa Bowman, Rachael Olson, Kali Peasley, and Sage Wallis. Both cross country teams were led by Coach Troy Maasen.
The football cheerleaders finished with a 3.79 GPA. Members of the football cheerleading squad include Joslynn Thomas, Chloe Green, Jayden Kraft, Haleigh Rife, Rochelle Kepford, Kayla Lynch, Lily Flint, Zoe Etter, Kenna Heisterkamp, Madison Lautrup, and Riley Acker. The cheer coach is Melissa Etter.
The football team had a 3.72 GPA. Members of the football team include Nick Rife, Tyler Melby, Mason Shearer, Karter Nelson, Colby Neill, Cody Radil, Nick Clark, Jeff Perry, Jon Chlupacek, Sabrina Rife, Brecken Pavlik, Grant Gilgen, Gabe Gilgen, Koleson Evans, Sage Evans, Brady Melby, and Walker Rife. They were led by coaches Andrew Stevenson, Scott Rife and Rowdy Evans.
