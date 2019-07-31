West Harrison's Jami Sherer was honored at the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Senior All-Star game on July 29 in Waukee.
She was name the 2019 Class 1A Southwest Iowa District Coach of the Year.
Updated: July 31, 2019 @ 6:12 pm
