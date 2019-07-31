2019 IGCA Class 1A Southwest Iowa Coach of the Year
West Harrison's Jami Sherer was honored at the Class 1A Southwest Iowa Coach of the Year at the Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-Star Series on July 29 in Waukee. She guided the Hawkeyes to an impressive 25-4 record, setting the new school-record win total for a single season.

 photo submitted

West Harrison's Jami Sherer was honored at the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Senior All-Star game on July 29 in Waukee. 

She was name the 2019 Class 1A Southwest Iowa District Coach of the Year. 

