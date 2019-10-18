Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Windy early with light rain developing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy early with light rain developing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.