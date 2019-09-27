West Harrison Homecoming set for next week
West Harrison will celebrate Homecoming Week, Sept. 30 – Oct. 4, as an entire week of fun has been planned around the school district.
Powder Puff football and volleyball
The first annual powder puff football and volleyball games will take place on Monday, Sept. 30, starting at 6 p.m. at the high school football field.
The school district will release at 1:30 p.m. on that day, and students will be decorating the school and downtown that afternoon.
Jersey Auction, Homecoming Coronation
The jersey auction and Homecoming Coronation will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the high school in Mondamin. The post-prom committee will host a walking taco dinner beginning at 5 p.m., followed by the jersey auction at 6 p.m.
The Homecoming Coronation will take place in the high school gym beginning at 7 p.m.
Homecoming Candidates
The candidates have been announced, and they are listed below.
Senior king candidates include, Tyler Melby, son of John and Nicole Melby; Colby Neill, son of Marvin Neill and Tammy Neill; and Mason Shearer, son of Travis and Janet Shearer.
Senior queen candidates include, Chloe Gilgen, daughter of Mark and Julie Long; Chloe Green, daughter of Craig Green and Macy Abendroth; and Joslynn Thomas, daughter of Jennifer and Steve Thomas.
Junior representatives include, Haleigh Rife, daughter of Danny and Tara Rife, and Brenner Nelson, son of Dave Nelson and Kimberly Nelson.
Sophomore representatives include Sage Wallis, daughter of Candace Marcum and Lyle Wallis, and Nathan Clark, son of Stacia Clark.
Freshmen representatives include Grace Thomas, daughter of Jen and Steve Thomas, and Mason King, son of Ryan and Keri King.
Homecoming Friday
The Homecoming parade will take place on Friday afternoon, beginning at 1:40 p.m. in front of the school. The community pep rally will follow the parade at approximately 2 p.m. in the high school gym.
West Harrison will host Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton for their Homecoming game beginning at 7 p.m.
The Homecoming Dance will take place on Friday evening, from 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. at the high school. Food and drink will be provided, and music will be supplied by Complete Music. Homecoming photos will be taken by Michelle Garside Photography.
Spirit Days
The Homecoming Spirit days have been decided upon by the student council, and they include:
Monday, Sept. 30, Meme, twin day;
Tuesday, Oct. 1, Western, tourism day;
Wednesday, Oct. 2 is class color day. Listed is the class, followed by the color: Elementary school, Yellow; Junior high, Orange; Freshmen, Red; Sophomores, Grey; Juniors, Blue; Seniors, Black; Staff, Green.
Thursday, Oct. 3, Dress your best, School picture day;
Friday, Oct. 4, Hawkeye Pride Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.