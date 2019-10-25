2019 Friday Night Scoreboard
HS FB, Week 9 – Oct. 25, 2019
Class 1A, District 9
*Treynor 67 Cherokee 0
East Sac County 62 MVAOCOU 6
Underwood 42 Missouri Valley 16
Class A, District 10
Westwood 18 Lawton-Bronson 12
Tri-Center 35 Logan-Magnolia 14
*Woodbury Central 28 West Monona 6
Class A, District 9
St. Albert 48 AHSTW 21
*Earlham 55 Nodaway Valley 25
Riverside 45 Southwest Valley 0
Class A, District 2
Sioux Central 16 Alta-Aurelia 7
Manson Northwest Webster 36 Fort Dodge St. Edmond 0
*IKM-Manning 41 Ridge View 8
Class 2A, District 9
Atlantic 54 Red Oak 0
Carroll Kuemper 61 Shenandoah 7
*OABCIG 35 Greene County 13
8-Man, District 8
*Audubon 19 CAM 16
Boyer Valley 46 Woodbine 31
Coon Rapids-Bayard 42 Exira/EHK 7
Glidden-Ralston 44 West Harrison 28
8-Man, District 7
Bedford 64 Griswold 26
East Mills 46 Sidney 14
*Fremont-Mills 44 Stanton 6
8-Man, District 1
River Valley 50 Ar-We-Va 34
Harris Lake Park 35 Kingsley-Pierson 0
Newell-Fonda 36 West Bend Mallard 16
*Remsen St. Marys 1 Siouxland Christian 0 (won by forfeit)
Class 3A, District 1
Denison-Schleswig 35 LeMars 24
Spencer 20 Sioux City Heelan 14
*Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41 Storm Lake 8
Class 3A, District 9
Glenwood 49 Creston 35
*Lewis Central 28 ADM 7
Harlan 39 Winterset 18
* 2019 District Champions, Playoff Qualifiers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.