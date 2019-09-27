MV FB
Cole Lange stretches for a first down in the second half of Friday's district victory over Cherokee.

 photo: Matt Gengler

2019 Friday Night Scoreboard

HS FB, Week 5 – Sept. 27, 2019

Class 1A, District 9

Missouri Valley 30 Cherokee 14

Treynor 35 East Sac County 14

Underwood 62 MVAOCOU 8

Class A, District 10

Lawton-Bronson 28 West Monona 12

Westwood 14 Logan-Magnolia 10

Woodbury Central 33 Tri-Center 7

Class A, District 9

AHSTW 17 Riverside 14

Earlham 38 CB St. Albert 3

Southwest Valley 22 Nodaway Valley 8

Class A, District 2

Alta-Aurelia 41 Manson Northwest Webster 11

IKM-Manning 34 Fort Dodge St. Edmond 7

Sioux Central 35 Ridge View 0

Class 2A, District 9

Atlantic 20 Carroll Kuemper 18

Greene County 49 Shenandoah 7

OABCIG 64 Red Oak 7

8-Man, District 8

Audubon 60 Boyer Valley 0

CAM 56 Exira/EHK 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 65 West Harrison 13

Woodbine 65 Glidden-Ralston 28

8-Man, District 7

Bedford 50 Sidney 22

Fremont-Mills 75 Griswold 12

East Mills 69 Stanton 46

8-Man, District 1

Remsen St. Marys 59 Ar-We-Va 0

Harris Lake Park 58 West Bend-Mallard 20

Newell-Fonda 41 River Valley 8

Kingsley-Pierson @ Siouxland Christian – Did Not Play, Posponed

Class 3A, District 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 29 SC Heelan 16

Storm Lake 36 LeMars 30

Spencer 34 Denison-Schleswig 12

Class 3A, District 9

Harlan 41 ADM 28

Lewis Central 48 Creston 8

Glenwood 35 Winterset 28

