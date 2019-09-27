2019 Friday Night Scoreboard
HS FB, Week 5 – Sept. 27, 2019
Class 1A, District 9
Missouri Valley 30 Cherokee 14
Treynor 35 East Sac County 14
Underwood 62 MVAOCOU 8
Class A, District 10
Lawton-Bronson 28 West Monona 12
Westwood 14 Logan-Magnolia 10
Woodbury Central 33 Tri-Center 7
Class A, District 9
AHSTW 17 Riverside 14
Earlham 38 CB St. Albert 3
Southwest Valley 22 Nodaway Valley 8
Class A, District 2
Alta-Aurelia 41 Manson Northwest Webster 11
IKM-Manning 34 Fort Dodge St. Edmond 7
Sioux Central 35 Ridge View 0
Class 2A, District 9
Atlantic 20 Carroll Kuemper 18
Greene County 49 Shenandoah 7
OABCIG 64 Red Oak 7
8-Man, District 8
Audubon 60 Boyer Valley 0
CAM 56 Exira/EHK 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 65 West Harrison 13
Woodbine 65 Glidden-Ralston 28
8-Man, District 7
Bedford 50 Sidney 22
Fremont-Mills 75 Griswold 12
East Mills 69 Stanton 46
8-Man, District 1
Remsen St. Marys 59 Ar-We-Va 0
Harris Lake Park 58 West Bend-Mallard 20
Newell-Fonda 41 River Valley 8
Kingsley-Pierson @ Siouxland Christian – Did Not Play, Posponed
Class 3A, District 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 29 SC Heelan 16
Storm Lake 36 LeMars 30
Spencer 34 Denison-Schleswig 12
Class 3A, District 9
Harlan 41 ADM 28
Lewis Central 48 Creston 8
Glenwood 35 Winterset 28
