Missouri Valley's Connor Murray (66), Jed Kyle (54) and Ben Hernandez (53) shut down the Bulldogs running attack.

 photo: Matt Gengler

2019 Friday Night Scoreboard

HS FB, Week 3 – Sept. 13, 2019

Class 1A, District 9

OABCIG 64 Cherokee 19

East Sac County 35 Ridge View 8

West Monona 44 MVAOCOU 6

Missouri Valley 55 Riverside 42

Treynor 49 Shenandoah 20

Underwood 49 Tri-Center 33

Class A, District 10

Lawton-Bronson 12 Hinton 6

CB St. Albert 38 Logan-Magnolia 7

Westwood 21 AHSTW 7

Woodbury Central 14 LeMars Gehlen 2

Class A, District 9

Earlham 48 Pleasantville 12

ACGC 54 Nodaway Valley 0

Southwest Valley 48 West Central Valley 6

Class A, District 2

South O’Brien 15 Alta-Aurelia 0

FD. St. Edmonds 40 Eagle Grove 8

South Central Calhoun 31 IKM-Manning 0

Pocahontas Area 31 Manson Northwest Webster 0

Sioux Central 29 Akron-Westfield 0

Class 2A, District 9

Clarinda 34 Atlantic 20

Greene County 48 Saydel 7

Glenwood 48 Carroll Kuemper 6

Osceola, Clarke 34 Red Oak 27

8-Man, District 8

Audubon 48 Exira/EHK 6

Boyer Valley 34 West Harrison 14

CAM 56 Glidden-Ralston 14

Coon Rapids-Bayard 62 Woodbine 49

8-Man, District 7

Bedford 60 Stanton 34

East Mills 52 Griswold 0

8-Man, District 1

West Bend-Mallard 52 Ar-We-Va 20

Harris Lake Park 49 River Valley 6

Remsen St. Marys 61 Kingsley-Pierson 2

Newell-Fonda 56 Siouxland Christian 8

Class 3A, District 1

Hull Western Christian 10 Sioux City Heelan 0

Denison-Schleswig 49 Thomas Jefferson 21

LeMars 27 Sheldon 25

Spencer 28 MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Storm Lake 26 Humboldt 15

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 41 Sioux City East 0

Class 3A, District 9

Harlan 34 Carroll 21

Lewis Central 70 Abraham Lincoln 7

Carlisle 36 Creston 21

ADM 36 Grinnell 25

Winterset 35 North Polk 21

