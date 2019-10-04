WH FB
West Harrison seniors Colby Neill (16) and Cody Radil (47) lead the Hawkeyes onto the field for their Homecoming game. 

 photo: Matt Gengler

2019 Friday Night Scoreboard

HS FB, Week 6 – Oct. 4, 2019

Class 1A, District 9

Missouri Valley 46 MVAOCOU 12

East Sac County 56 Cherokee 0

Treynor 24 Underwood 20

Class A, District 10

Lawton-Bronson 20 Logan-Magnolia 14

Woodbury Central 36 Westwood 16

Tri-Center 56 West Monona 12

Class A, District 9

Earlham 47 AHSTW 10

St. Albert 28 Southwest Valley 7

Riverside 24 Nodaway Valley 6

Class A, District 2

Alta-Aurelia 27 Ridge View 14

Sioux Central 37 Fort Dodge St. Edmond 18

IKM-Manning 35 Manson Northwest Webster 16

Class 2A, District 9

OABCIG 28 Atlantic 7

Greene County 45 Carroll Kuemper 22

Shenandoah 42 Red Oak 0

8-Man, District 8

Coon Rapids-Bayard 37 Audubon 12

Glidden-Ralston 50 Boyer Valley 6

CAM 52 Woodbine 12

Exira/EHK 50 West Harrison 14

8-Man, District 7

Fremont-Mills 58 Bedford 42

Stanton 82 Griswold 54

East Mills 63 Sidney 22

8-Man, District 1

Newell-Fonda 32 Ar-We-Va 8

River Valley 68 Siouxland Christian 24

Remsen St. Marys 54 Harris Lake Park 34

Kingsley-Pierson 32 West Bend-Mallard 14

Class 3A, District 1

Denison-Schleswig 20 Sioux City Heelan 14 (2 OT)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38 LeMars 18

Spencer 28 Storm Lake 0

Class 3A, District 9

ADM 42 Creston 28

Glenwood 28 Harlan 21

Lewis Central 28 Winterset 0

