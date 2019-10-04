2019 Friday Night Scoreboard
HS FB, Week 6 – Oct. 4, 2019
Class 1A, District 9
Missouri Valley 46 MVAOCOU 12
East Sac County 56 Cherokee 0
Treynor 24 Underwood 20
Class A, District 10
Lawton-Bronson 20 Logan-Magnolia 14
Woodbury Central 36 Westwood 16
Tri-Center 56 West Monona 12
Class A, District 9
Earlham 47 AHSTW 10
St. Albert 28 Southwest Valley 7
Riverside 24 Nodaway Valley 6
Class A, District 2
Alta-Aurelia 27 Ridge View 14
Sioux Central 37 Fort Dodge St. Edmond 18
IKM-Manning 35 Manson Northwest Webster 16
Class 2A, District 9
OABCIG 28 Atlantic 7
Greene County 45 Carroll Kuemper 22
Shenandoah 42 Red Oak 0
8-Man, District 8
Coon Rapids-Bayard 37 Audubon 12
Glidden-Ralston 50 Boyer Valley 6
CAM 52 Woodbine 12
Exira/EHK 50 West Harrison 14
8-Man, District 7
Fremont-Mills 58 Bedford 42
Stanton 82 Griswold 54
East Mills 63 Sidney 22
8-Man, District 1
Newell-Fonda 32 Ar-We-Va 8
River Valley 68 Siouxland Christian 24
Remsen St. Marys 54 Harris Lake Park 34
Kingsley-Pierson 32 West Bend-Mallard 14
Class 3A, District 1
Denison-Schleswig 20 Sioux City Heelan 14 (2 OT)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38 LeMars 18
Spencer 28 Storm Lake 0
Class 3A, District 9
ADM 42 Creston 28
Glenwood 28 Harlan 21
Lewis Central 28 Winterset 0
