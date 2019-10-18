2019 Friday Night Scoreboard
HS FB, Week 8 – Oct. 18, 2019
Class 1A, District 9
Underwood 60 Cherokee 0
East Sac County 54 Missouri Valley 6
Treynor 63 MVAOCOU 0
Class A, District 10
Woodbury Central 24 Lawton-Bronson 6
Logan-Magnolia 28 West Monona 20
Tri-Center 28 Westwood 8
Class A, District 9
AHSTW 25 Southwest Valley 12
CB St. Albert 52 Nodaway Valley 0
Earlham 47 Riverside 21
Class A, District 2
Alta-Aurelia 33 Ft. Dodge St. Edmond 7
IKM-Manning 35 Sioux Central 12
Manson Northwest Webster 29 Ridge View 12
Class 2A, District 9
Atlantic 55 Shenandoah 25
Greene County 60 Red Oak 8
OABCIG 41 Carroll Kuemper 0
8-Man, District 8
Audubon 63 Glidden-Ralston 30
Boyer Valley 30 Exira/EHK 15
Coon Rapids-Bayard 32 C-A-M 26
Woodbine 25 West Harrison 20
8-Man, District 7
Fremont-Mills 52 Sidney 0
Stanton 88 Griswold 44
8-Man, District 1
Kingsley-Pierson 36 Ar-We-Va 22
Harris Lake Park 1 Siouxland Christian 0 (won by forfeit)
Remsen St. Marys 55 Newell-Fonda 0
River Valley 48 West Bend Mallard 18
Class 3A, District 1
Sioux City Heelan 33 Storm Lake 30
LeMars 30 Spencer 28
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41 Denison-Schleswig 14
Class 3A, District 9
ADM 12 Winterset 9
Harlan 40 Creston 0
Lewis Central 21 Glenwood 14
