Wayne State Softball, Coach Wood to be inducted into Wayne State Hall of Fame
Wayne State College, out of Wayne, Neb., will celebrate Homecoming Weekend on Oct. 5. Several western Iowa standouts will be honored, as the 2010 softball team will be inducted into the Wayne State College Hall of Fame.
Seven local athletes on 2010 Wildcat softball team
Several area athletes were on the recruiting radar for the Coach Krista Wood team. The area players playing on that squad include Blaire (Kuhl) Kuhlman – 2007 Logan-Magnolia graduate, 2011 Wayne State graduate; Brittany (Greenwood) Remington – 2008 Logan-Magnolia graduate, 2012 Wayne State graduate; Kallie Pfeiffer – 2009 Missouri Valley graduate, 2013 Wayne State graduate; Katie (Goetzinger) Voth – 2007 Harlan graduate, 2011 Wayne State graduate; Sam Earleywine – 2007 Sergeant Bluff-Luton graduate, 2011 Wayne State College graduate; Amber (Baird) Schmerhorn – 2007 Sergeant Bluff-Luton graduate, Aeriell Earleywine – 2009 Sergeant Bluff-Luton graduate, 2013 Wayne State College graduate.
The 2010 Wildcat softball team went 43-14 during the season, setting a school record for single season wins and placing second the regular season standings in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference with a 21-5 league mark. Wayne State went on to win the 2010 NSIC Softball Tournament for the first time in school history. The team then hosted the NCAA Central Regional, another first for the program, and won all three games (beating Minnesota Duluth, 1-0; Concordia-St. Paul, 7-3; and Augustana 2-1) to advance to the NCAA Super Regional vs. Metro State in Colorado. WSC dropped hard-fought games of 2-1 and 6-2 in eight innings to see their best season in school history come to an end.
WSC led NCAA Division II that season with a .982 fielding percentage. The team had five players named to the All-NSIC Team. Junior pitcher Katie Goetzinger was named NSIC Pitcher of the Year. Senior outfielder Amy Sandstrom and junior first baseman Jennifer Radley were First Team All-NSIC, while juniors Sam Earleywine and Blaire Kuhl were Second Team. Goetzinger was later named Louisville Slugger/NFCA All-American Third Team to go with ESPN The Magazine Academic All-American Second Team.
Coach Krista Wood, WSC Hall of Fame Coach
Krista (Unger) Wood (1999 Missouri Valley graduate) spent eight seasons as head softball coach at Wayne State College (2007-2014). She inherited a program that was 10-34 in 2006, and turned Wayne State into a NSIC and Central Region contender, leading the Wildcats to a 270-154 overall mark and 133-60 in NSIC games. Wood led WSC to eight straight winning seasons (a school record) and three NCAA Tournament appearances with one NSIC Tournament title, one regional title, and one appearance in the Super Regionals.
Wood led WSC to the NCAA Tournament in 2009 (41-21), 2010 (43-14), and 2011 (37-17). Her 2010 team won the NSIC Conference Tournament for the first time in school history, hosted the Central Regional for the first time and won going 3-0, which led to a trip to the NCAA Super Regionals in Denver, against Metro State.
While at WSC, Wood coached one All-American, six All-Region players, and 15 All-NSIC performers. Under Wood, WSC had five years of 30 or more wins including two years with 40 or more wins. The four best seasons in WSC softball history happened with Wood as coach.
Wood currently serves as head softball coach at Division I South Dakota State University and resides in Brookings, S.D., with her husband Alex, and sons, Braxton and Myles.
