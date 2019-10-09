Wildcats sweep Tigers in RVC
Glidden-Ralston won a tight first set leading to a three set win over Woodbine in Rolling Valley Conference play on Oct. 3 at Glidden.
Alexa Steinkuehler (12) and Whitney Kuhlman (8) combined for 20 kills at the net.
Up Next: Woodbine (3-4 RVC, 4-19) will be at the Rolling Valley Conference Tournament to be held on Oct. 19 in Coon Rapids.
VB: 10-3-2019 @ Glidden
Woodbine 23, 14, 17 Glidden-Ralston 25, 25, 25
Set Assists: Addison Erickson 8; Shannon Hopkins 3; Whitney Kuhlman 1; Nicole Sherer 15. Kills: Jordan Butrick 1; Hopkins 1; Kuhlman 8; Grace Moores 3; Jamie Plowman 1; Sherer 1; Alexa Steinkuehler 12. Digs: Not available. Blocks: Not Available. Woodbine Record: (3-4 RVC), 4-19.
