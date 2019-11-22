WH’s Gilgen nets record-setting senior season
Hawkeye senior sets 10 new school reocrds
By Matt Gengler, Sports Editor
Any competitor knows the time to step up their game and take it to another level, as all athletes possess that drive to win. When looking at her single game and final season stats, none of it really mattered to West Harrison senior Chloe Gilgen, as there was only one thing that really mattered.
“I just wanted to do whatever it took to help my team win,” stated the standout Hawkeyes volleyball player. “I never looked at any of the school records until about halfway through my sophomore year.”
Gilgen helped lead the Hawkeyes to an outstanding fall campaign, as West Harrison concluded this past net season at 14-15, which included help leading the Hawkeyes to a school record win total.
From the moment she first stepped onto the floor as a freshman back in 2016, all she wanted to do was help make the team better.
“I wanted to be the one of the players on the team that helped turn West Harrison volleyball into a contender, and be one of the players opposing coaches and players remembered,” Gilgen added.
Besides helping lead the Hawkeyes to a single season, school record victory total, she also concluded a brilliant career that included four single season and six career school records.
“I set single season records (kills per set, single season kills) by the end of my junior campaign, and I also had the career kills (325) by the end of my junior year,” Gilgen added. “At that point, I turned my focus toward 500 career kills. I already had the school record, it became a personal goal for me.”
Gilgen reached it in an early October battle at Ar-We-Va, when she hammered nine kills against the Rockets.
“It felt pretty cool to reach a lifetime goal,” Gilgen stated. “They announced it over the microphone and my teammates cheered for me as they held up posters. Definitely a moment I won’t forget. I had so many people there to support me, and I was happy to share that moment with them.”
Gilgen is quick to give credit to her teammates, as she could not have reached this milestone alone.
“I couldn’t have done it without my setters, Amanda Irlmeier, Cassidy Hatcher, Katie Gore, and Maren Evans,” Gilgen added. “Lydia Gilgen and Haley Koch have helped push me to this level. They helped build me up whenever I was down.”
Gilgen now possesses 10 school records at the end of her outstanding prep career.
“It feels pretty amazing,” Gilgen admitted. “I’ve worked hard the last four years, putting in time during the off-season, to become a better all-around athlete. I continue to learn about nutrition, strength training and how the mental game can and will affect your overall performance. I made sure to apply all of that in both practice and the matches.”
Gilgen concluded, “The record that stands out and makes me the happiest is my career kills. I worked hard for it, and glad I was able to leave a high mark for future Hawkeyes to chase.”
“My primary goal is finding a school with a career program in my field,” Gilgen added when talking about her post-high school decisions. “I would consider myself very fortunate if I’m also able to get on a quality volleyball program at that school. I’m still narrowing my choices, but I’m currenly looking forward to starting my final club season (in Omaha, Neb.).”
Gilgen was a four-time Rolling Valley All-Conference selection, gaining honorable mention status as a freshman, a second team selection as both a sophomore and junior, and first team honors as a senior.
Chloe Gilgen – Killin’ the Record Book
2019 West Harrison School Records
Single Season Team Victories: 14.
Individual Records
Single Season (4)
Kills: Chloe Gilgen (2019) – 259
Kill Efficiency: Chloe Gilgen (2019) - 0.325.
Kills Per Set: Chloe Gilgen (2019) – 3.2
Completed Serves: Chloe Gilgen (2019) – 401.
Career (6)
Sets: Chloe Gilgen (2016-19) – 292.
Attack Attempts: Chloe Gilgen (2016-19) – 1,528.
Kills: Chloe Gilgen (2016-19) – 584.
Kills per set: Chloe Gilgen (2016-19) – 1.96.
Serve Successes: Chloe Gilgen (2016-19) – 806.
Serve Attempts: Chloe Gilgen (2016-19) – 950.
