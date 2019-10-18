#2 Trojans knock off #7 Missouri Valley
Missouri Valley came up short in the first round of the Western Iowa Conference Tournament in a three-set loss to Tri-Center on Monday night.
“We played well in spots, but not consistently enough to hang with a top-tier team,” stated Lady Reds Coach Josie Esser. “We’re at the point of the season where we need to start putting full sets and matches together. Hopefully, we gained some confidence in the consolation bracket on Thursday, and that will carry over until next week’s regionals.”
Maya Contreraz finished with 10 digs and one block for the Lady Reds, while Addi Huegli added six digs and one kill. Megan Winchester totaled two blocks and three kills.
Up Next: The Lady Reds (2-6 WIC, 11-21) will open up Class 2A Regional Tournament play at West Monona on Tuesday, Oct. 22, in Onawa.
WIC VB Tournament: 10-14-19 @ Tri-Center
#7 Missouri Valley 15, 10, 18 #2 Tri-Center 25, 25, 25
Serving: Lauren Austin 5-7 (2 aces); Maya Contreraz 13-13 (3); Addi Huegli 4-5; Brianna Ladd 3-3 (1); Ella Myler 6-6; Carlie Winchester 2-2; Megan Winchester 7-8 (2). Set Assists: Contreraz 8; Myler 1; C. Winchester 4. Kills: Ava Hilts 3; Huegli 1; Brianna Ladd 1; Chloe Larsen 4; Myler 2; M. Winchester 3. Digs: Austin 5; Contreraz 10; Huegli 6; Ladd 2; Larsen 3; Myler 4; C. Winchester 4; M. Winchester 4. Blocks: Contreraz 1; A. Hilts 1; Larsen 1; M. Winchester 2. MV Record: (2-6 WIC), 11-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.