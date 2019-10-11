Trojans top Lady Reds in WIC home finale
Missouri Valley came up short in the regular home finale, falling in four sets to Tri-Center in Western Iowa Conference play on Tuesday night in Missouri Valley.
Patricia Bostwick and Maya Contreraz both finished 15-16 behind the service line with three aces. Contreraz added 19 digs and two blocks. Brianna Ladd finished with a team-high seven kills.
This was the final home regular season match for seniors Payton Hilts, Megan Winchester, Emma Jimmerson, Patricia Bostwick and Brianna Ladd.
Up Next: The Lady Reds (2-5 WIC, 11-19) will open up Western Iowa Conference tournament play on Monday, Oct. 14.
VB: 10-8-19 @ Missouri Valley
Missouri Valley 25, 14, 14, 23 Tri-Center 22, 25, 25, 25
Serving: Lauren Austin 4-4; Patricia Bostwick 15-16 (3 aces); Maya Contreraz 15-16 (3); Addi Huegli 1-2; Brianna Ladd 10-10 (2); Ella Myler 15-16; Carlie Winchester 2-3 (1); Megan Winchester 7-9. Set Assists: Contreraz 15; Payton Hilts 1; Ladd 1; Myler 1; C. Winchester 7. Kills: Bostwick 3; Contreraz 4; Ava Hilts 3; Ladd 7; Chloe Larsen 3; Myler 2; C. Winchester 1; M. Winchester 3. Digs: Austin 9; Bostwick 6; Contreraz 19; Hilts 9; Huegli 5; Ladd 4; Larsen 1; Myler 11; C. Winchester 3; M. Winchester 4. Blocks: Contreraz 2; A. Hilts 1; Ladd 1; Larsen 1; M. Winchester 2. MV Record: (2-5 WIC), 11-19.
