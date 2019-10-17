Tigers finish up regular season play
Hawkeyes clip Tigers in four
Woodbine battled to the end, but came up short in a four set loss at West Harrison to finish up Rolling Valley Conference play on Oct. 8 in Mondamin.
Whitney Kuhlman finished with 19 kills and nine blocks, while Alexa Steinkuehler added 12 kills, 12 digs and seven blocks. Grace Moores finished with 13 kills and 10 digs.
VB: 10-8-2019 @ Mondamin
Woodbine 20, 16, 25, 24 West Harrison 25, 25, 22, 26
Set Assists: Addison Erickson 13; Shannon Hopkins 1; Whitney Kuhlman 1; Grace Moores 2; Nicole Sherer 28; Alexa Steinkuehler 1. Kills: Amanda Foster 2; Kuhlman 19; Grace Moores 13; Sherer 1; Steinkuehler 12. Digs: Erickson 1; Foster 5; Kuhlman 2; Moores 10; Jamie Plowman 2; Sherer 1; Steinkuehler 12. Blocks: Kuhlman 9; Steinkuehler 7. Woodbine Record: (3-5 RVC), 4-20.
Trojans trip up Tigers
Essex edged Woodbine in non-conference action on Oct. 10 in Essex.
Amanda Foster, Whitney Kuhlman, Grace Moores, and Alexa Steinkuehler had three digs apiece for the Tigers.
Up Next: Woodbine (3-5 RVC, 4-21) will be at the Rolling Valley Conference Tournament to be held on Saturday in Coon Rapids.
VB: 10-10-2019 @ Essex
Woodbine 25, 23, 25, 21 Essex 22, 25, 27, 25
Digs: Jordan Butrick 1; Amanda Foster 3; Whitney Kuhlman 3; Grace Moores 3; Alexa Steinkuehler 3. Blocks: Shannon Hopkins 1; Whitney Kuhlman 7; Grace Moores 1; Alexa Steinkuehler 2. Woodbine Record: (3-5 RVC), 4-21.
