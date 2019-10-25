Tigers ground Eagles in Regional Opener
Woodbine outlasted Heartland Christian in a three-set sweep in the Class 1A Regional Opener in Council Bluffs on Tuesday night.
The Tigers advance to the Class 1A Quarterfinal Round to face St. Albert (21-9) on Monday, Oct. 28, in Council Bluffs.
Alexa Steinkuehler finished with six kills and three blocks, while Whitney Kuhlman added 12 kills and eight blocks. Grace Moores added 12 kills, while Alessandra DiFiore added nine digs.
Up Next: Woodbine (3-5 RVC, 6-23) will continue action in the Class 1A Regional Tournament on Monday night in Council Bluffs.
VB, Class 1A Regional Tournament: 10-22-2019 @ Council Bluffs
Woodbine 25, 25, 28 Heartland Christian 15, 14, 26
Assists: Addison Erickson 11; Shannon Hopkins 1; Grace Moores 1; Nicole Sherer 21; Alexa Steinkuehler 1. Kills: Jordan Butrick 4; Amanda Foster 1; Whitney Kuhlman 12; Grace Moores 12; Alexa Steinkuehler 6. Digs: Butrick 2; Alessandra DiFiore 9; Foster 2; Kuhlman 2; Moores 2; Steinkuehler 1. Blocks: Hopkins 3; Kuhlman 8; Steinkuehler 3.
Woodbine Record: (3-5 RVC), 6-23.
