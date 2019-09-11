Tigers pick up sixth place
Woodbine earned a sixth place finish at the Missouri Valley Invitational on Saturday.
The Tigers’ Whitney Kuhlman was named to the All-Tournament team.
Up Next: Woodbine (0-5) will be in Anita for a triangular with C-A-M and Griswold on Thursday, and at the Spartan Invitational on Saturday in Onawa.
Final Team Standings: 1) Riverside 5-0; 2) Missouri Valley 4-1; 3) Boyer Valley 3-2; 4) Griswold 2-3; 5) Exira/EHK 1-4; 6) Woodbine 0-5.
2019 All-Tournament Team: Riverside – Izzy Bluml, Ashlynn Amdor, Jaydn Achenbach, Kenna Ford; Missouri Valley – Maya Contreraz, Ella Myler, Lauren Austin; Boyer Valley – Jessica Fokken; Griswold – Mikala Pelzer; Woodbine – Whitney Kuhlman.
Tigers Results
Woodbine 17, 10 Griswold 21, 21
Serving: Addison Erickson 2-2; Amanda Foster 1-2; Whitney Kuhlman 5-5; Savannah Marshall 2-3; Grace Moores 2-3; Nicole Sherer 9-9 (1 ace); Alexa Steinkuehler 4-4. Woodbine Record: 0-1
Woodbine 20, 13 Exira/EHK 22, 21
Serving: Jordan Butrick 2-2; Foster 0-1; Kuhlman 7-7 (4 aces); Marshall 4-4; Moores 1-3; Sherer 9-9 (1); Steinkuehler 8-8. Woodbine Record: 0-2.
Woodbine 13, 9 Missouri Valley 21, 21
Serving: Foster 5-6 (2 aces); Kuhlman 2-2; Marshall 4-4 (1); Moores 3-3; Nicole Sherer 1-2; Alexa Steinkuehler 2-6. Woodbine Record: 0-3.
Woodbine 14, 18 Boyer Valley 21, 21
Serving: Erickson 4-4; Foster 5-6; Kuhlman 2-3; Marshall 3-3; Moores 5-6; Steinkuehler 11-11. Woodbine Record: 0-4.
Woodbine 14, 15 Riverside 21, 21
Serving: Erickson 5-7 (1); Foster 1-2; Kuhlman 3-3; Marshall 3-3; Moores 7-8; Steinkuehler 7-7. Woodbine Record: 0-5.
