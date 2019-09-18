Tigers net second win
Tigers tip Rockets in RVC opener
Woodbine knocked off Paton-Churdan, 3-2, in the Rolling Valley Conference opener on Sept. 10 at Churdan.
Jordan Butrick went 10-10 behind the service line with three aces. Alexa Steinkuehler added a 16-18 performance with one ace.
VB: 9-10-2019 @ Churdan
Woodbine 28, 25, 14, 21, 15 Paton-Churdan 26, 23, 25, 25, 11
Serving: Jordan Butrick 10-10 (3 aces); Alessandra DiFlore 1-2; Addison Erickson 11-15; Amanda Foster 2-4; Whitney Kuhlmann 15-17; Savannah Marshall 16-18; Grace Moores 16-17; Alexa Steinkuehler 16-18 (1). Woodbine Record: (1-0 RVC), 1-5.
Woodbine tips C-A-M in RVC
Woodbine scored a split in the triangular at Anita on Sept. 12. The Tigers dropped the match-up with Griswold, but topped Cumberland-Anita-Massena in Rolling Valley Conference action.
VB: 9-12-2019 @ Anita
Woodbine 8, 16 Griswold 21, 21
Woodbine Record: (1-0 RVC), 1-6.
Woodbine 25, 25 C-A-M 17, 21
Kills: Jordan Butrick 2; Shannon Hopkins 3; Whitney Kuhlman 9; Grace Moores 3; Alexa Steinkuehler 4. Woodbine Record: (2-0 RVC), 2-6.
Tigers battle at Spartan Invite
Woodbine came up short in five matches at the Spartan Invitational at Onawa on Sept. 14.
Up Next: Woodbine (2-0 RVC, 2-11) will host Ar-We-Va on Thursday, and be at the Hawkeye Invitational in Mondamin on Saturday. Next week, the Tigers will be at Coon Rapids-Bayard on Sept. 26
VB, Spartan Invitational: 9-14-2019 @ Onawa
Final Team Standings: 1st) Logan-Magnolia 5-0; 2nd) West Monona 4-1; 3) MMCRU 3-2; 4th) Boyer Valley 2-3; 5th) West Harrison 1-4; 6th) Woodbine 0-5.
Woodbine 21, 7, 5 Boyer Valley 12, 21, 15
Woodbine Record: (2-0 RVC), 2-7.
Woodbine 10, 5 Logan-Magnolia 21, 21
Woodbine Record: (2-0 RVC), 2-8.
Woodbine 10, 8 MMCRU 21, 21
Woodbine Record: (2-0 RVC), 2-9.
Woodbine 18, 16 West Monona 21, 21
Woodbine Record: (2-0 RVC), 2-10.
Woodbine 18, 19 West Harrison 21, 21
Woodbine Record: (2-0 RVC), 2-11.
