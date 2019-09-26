Tigers net squad searching for consistency
Lady Bulldogs top Tigers in RVC
Woodbine came up short in a 3-1 setback to Boyer Valley on Sept. 17 in Woodbine.
Grace Moores, 12-12, and Savannah Marshall, 8-8, were perfect behind the service line. Alexa Steinkuehler went 12-13 with two aces, and Addison Erickson completed 16-19 with four aces.
VB, 9-17-2019 @ Woodbine
Woodbine 25, 20, 17, 17 Boyer Valley 16, 25, 25, 25
Serving: Jordan Butrick 11-12; Addison Erickson 16-19 (4 aces); Whitney Kuhlman 9-12; Savannah Marshall 8-8; Grace Moores 12-12 (1); Alexa Steinkuehler 12-13 (2).
Woodbine Record: (2-1 RVC), 2-12.
Rockets tip Tigers
Ar-We-Va swept Woodbine in Rolling Valley Conference play on Sept. 19 in Woodbine.
Whitney Kuhlmann finished with eight kills and 12 blocks for the Tigers. Alexa Steinkuehler added nine kills and three blocks.
VB, 9-19-2019 @ Woodbine
Woodbine 24, 16, 15 Ar-We-Va 26, 25, 25
Kills: Jordan Butrick 1; Whitney Kuhlman 8; Grace Moores 2; Alexa Steinkuehler 9. Digs: Butrick 4; Shannon Hopkins 1; Kuhlman 3; Moores 6; Nicole Sherer 3; Steinkuehler 3; Ana Vazquez 1. Blocks: Kuhlman 12; Sherer 1; Steinkuehler 3.
Woodbine Record: (2-2 RVC), 2-13.
Tigers score third win at WH Invite
Woodbine picked up a fifth place finish at the West Harrison Invitational, scoring a two-set sweep over Whiting in the final match of the day.
The Tigers’ Alexa Steinkuehler was named to the All-Tournament team.
Up Next: Woodbine (2-2 RVC, 3-17) will continue play this week when they are at Coon Rapids-Bayard on Thursday. Next week, the Tigers will host Exira/EHK on Oct. 1 and travel to Glidden-Ralston on Oct. 3.
VB, Hawkeye Invitational, 9-21-2019 @ Mondamin
Final Team Standings: 1st) AHSTW 5-0; 2nd) West Harrison, Missouri Valley, Thomas Jefferson 3-2; 5th) Woodbine 1-4; 6th) Whiting 0-5.
All-Tournament Team: Kinsey Scheffler (AHSTW); Maya Contreraz (Missouri Valley); Elizabeth Elkins (Thomas Jefferson); Chloe Gilgen (West Harrison); Paige Osweiler (AHSTW); Ella Myler (Missouri Valley); Haley Koch (West Harrison); Torrie Rief (Thomas Jefferson); Kinszie Theeler (Whiting); Alexa Steinkuehler (Woodbine).
Woodbine 21, 21 Whiting 15, 11
Kills: Amanda Foster 1; Whitney Kuhlman 4; Grace Moores 1; Alexa Steinkuehler 4. Digs: Jordan Butrick 1; Addison Erickson 1; Kuhlman 1. Blocks: Kuhlman 2; Steinkuehler 1.
Woodbine Record: (2-2 RVC), 3-13.
Woodbine 8, 5 AHSTW 21, 21
Kills: Kuhlman 1; Moores 1; Steinkuehler 4. Digs: Alessandra DiFore 1; Erickson 1; Foster 1; Savannah Marshall 1; Moores 3; Sherer 1; Steinkuehler 1. Blocks: Kuhlman 4; Moores 1; Steinkuehler 7.
Woodbine Record: (2-2 RVC), 3-14.
Woodbine 12, 6 Missouri Valley 21, 21
Kills: Kuhlman 3; Moores 1; Steinkuehler 1. Digs: DiFore 1; Foster 3; Hopkins 1; Kuhlman 1; Moores 2; Jamie Plowman 3; Steinkuehler 2. Blocks: Hopkins 1; Kuhlman 1; Sherer 1; Steinkuehler 2.
Woodbine Record: (2-2 RVC), 3-15.
Woodbine 10, 9 Thomas Jefferson 21, 21
Kills: Kuhlman 3; Moores 3. Digs: Hopkins 1; Kuhlman 1; Moores 1; Sherer 1; Steinkuehler 2. Blocks: Hopkins 3; Kuhlman 1; Sherer 2; Steinkuehler 1.
Woodbine Record: (2-2 RVC), 3-16.
Woodbine 12, 16 West Harrison 21, 21
Kills: Butrick 1; Kuhlman 3; Moores 1; Steinkuehler 1. Digs: Foster 1; Plowman 1. Blocks: None. Woodbine Record: (2-2 RVC), 3-17.
