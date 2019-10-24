Tigers drop two in RVC Tourney
Woodbine came up short in their final two matches at Saturday’s Rolling Valley Conference Tournament at Coon Rapids.
The Tigers went 1-2, defeating Ar-We-Va in the opener.
Up Next: Woodbine (3-5 RVC, 5-23) opened the Class 1A Regional Tournament on Tuesday.
VB, RVC Tourney: 10-18-2019 @ Coon Rapids
Woodbine 21, 10, 15 Ar-We-Va 15, 21, 12
Woodbine Record: (3-5 RVC), 5-21.
Woodbine 18, 9 Coon Rapids-Bayard 21, 21
Woodbine Record: (3-5 RVC), 5-22.
Woodbine 11, 17 West Harrison 21, 21
Woodbine Record: (3-5 RVC), 5-23.
Stats not available
