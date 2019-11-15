West Monona’s Maule, Lander earn WVC first team honors
Western Valley Conference regular season champion OABCIG led the way with five all-conference volleyball selections, including three on the first team. WVC Tournament champion Ridge View added four selections on the first two teams, including three on the first team.
West Monona’s Sara Maule and Lexi Lander were both first team selections, and Janie Koenig was a second team selection.
Shown below are the first and second team selections.
2019 Western Valley All-Conference Volleyball Selections
First Team
Liz Zoebel, OABCIG, sr.; Abby Bender, OABCIG, sr.; Kylee Weber, OABCIG, sr.; *Kenzie Wunschel, Ridge View, sr.; Katie Kofmehl, Ridge View, sr.; Emma Vohs, Ridge View, sr.; *Riley Doenhoefer, Siouxland Christian, sr.; Sophie Klynsma, Siouxland Christian, sr.; Sara Maule, West Monona, sr.; Lexi Lander, West Monona, sr.; Rylee Wagner, Lawton-Bronson, sr.; McKenzie Goodwin, Kingsley-Pierson, soph.
*Unanimous Selection.
Second Team
Abbi Bailey, Kingsley-Pierson, jr.; Emma DeStigter, Woodbury Central, jr.; Beau Todd, River Valley, jr.; Sarah Peterson, OABCIG, sr.; Ryder Cranston, OABCIG, sr.; Payton Doenhoefer, Siouxland Christian, soph.; Janie Koenig, West Monona, sr.; Haley Williams, Lawton-Bronson, sr.; Morgan Todd, Ridge View, soph.; Cassie Jones, Siouxland Christian, jr.; Kaitlyn Hennigs, Lawton-Bronson, jr.; Jaycie McCluskey, Westwood, sr.; Kendra Horsley, Lawton-Bronson, jr.; Pyper Gibbs, Woodbury Central, sr.
2019 Western Valley Conference – Final Standings
*OABCIG 8-1 27-7
^Ridge View 7-2 23-13
Siouxland Christian 7-2 23-12
West Monona 6-3 22-12
Lawton-Bronson 6-3 20-16
Westwood 4-5 6-22
Kingsley-Pierson 4-5 15-21
Woodbury Central 2-7 10-21
River Valley 1-8 6-25
MVAOCOU 0-9 0-29
*2019 WVC Regular Season Champions
^2019 WVC Tournament Champions.
