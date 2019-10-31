Spartans tip Panthers in Regional opener
Logan-Magnolia rebounded after dropping the first two sets, battled back to force a fifth set, but could not finish it out. The Panthers dropped a tough 3-2 decision to West Monona in the first round of the Class 2A Regional Tournament on Monday night in Logan.
West Monona (22-11) advances to the Class 2A Regional Semifinals in Wall Lake where they will face East Sac County.
Emme Lake (23-23, 1 ace) and Ashlyn Doiel (20-20, 1 ace) were solid behind the service line for the Panthers. Both juniors dealt out 20 set assists. Jaice Johnsen (17 kills, 14 digs, 1 block), Courtney Ohl (11 kills, 3 digs, 4 blocks), and Olivia Diggins (10 kills, 8 digs) had huge nights at the net. Doiel (17 digs), Johnsen (14 digs) and Kylie Morrison (16 digs) providing back row support.
There were four ties in the fifth and deciding set, with the final one being at 5-5. The Spartans scored 10 of the next 13 points to finish off the match.
This was the final match for seniors Jaice Johnsen, Kylie Morrison and Olivia Diggins. They helped lead the Panthers to their most successful season since 2010 (20-10).
Logan-Magnolia (6-2, 19-8) closes the 2019 campaign, and they have plenty to look forward to in the fall of 2020.
VB: Class 2A Regionals, First Round: 10-28-2019 @ Logan
Logan-Magnolia 21, 24, 25, 25, 8 West Monona 25, 26, 21, 13, 15
Serving: Ashlyn Doiel 20-20 (1 ace); Macanna Guritz 3-3; Jaice Johnsen 18-18 (1); Emme Lake 23-23 (2); Kylie Morrison 13-14; Courtney Ohl 17-19; Emilie Thompson 10-12 (2). Set Assists: Doiel 20; Johnen 1; Lake 20; Morrison 1; Ruby Nolting 4; Thompson 1. Kills: Digins 10; Guritz 1; Johnsen 17; Morison 4; Nolting 8; Ohl 11. Digs: Ashley Christians 6; Diggins 8; Doiel 17; Johnsen 14; Lake 9; Morrison 16; Nolting 6; Ohl 3; Thompson 9. Blocks: Morrison 3; Nolting 1; Ohl 4; Thompson 1. Lo-Ma Record: (6-2 WIC), 19-8.
