Spartans tip Lady Reds in Regional Opener
West Monona scored three of the final five points in the first set, leading to the first set and match win over Missouri Valley in the first round of the Class 1A Regional Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday in Onawa.
The Spartans used fast starts in the final two sets to secure the three set win.
Megan Winchester finished with four digs, three kills and two blocks. Patricia Bostwick added five digs and one kill. Addi Huegli (15) and Ella Myler (9) led the back row, combining for 22 digs.
Missouri Valley graduates five quality seniors, including Bostwick, Megan Winchester, Payton Hilts, Emma Jimmerson and Brianna Ladd.
The Lady Reds finish their season at 13-23.
West Monona (21-11) advances the Class 2A Quarterfinals, when they will face Logan-Magnolia (19-7) in Logan on Monday, Oct. 28.
VB: Regional Tournament, First Round: 10-22-19 @ Onawa
Missouri Valley 22, 14, 13 West Monona 25, 25, 25
Serving: Patricia Bostwick 6-8; Maya Contreraz 11-11; Addi Huegli 5-6; Brianna Ladd 1-2; Ella Myler 9-9 (1 ace); Carlie Winchester 3-3 (1); Megan Winchester 7-8. Set Assists: Bostwick 1; Contreraz 6; C. Winchester 4. Kills: Bostwick 1; Contreraz 1; Ladd 1; Larsen 2; Myler 3; C. Winchester 1; M. Winchester 3. Digs: Bostwick 5; Contreraz 14; Payton Hilts 5; Addi Huegli 15; Emma Jimmerson 1; Ladd 3; Myler 9; C. Winchester 4; M. Winchester 4. Blocks: Ladd 1; Larsen 1; M. Winchester 2. MV Record: (2-6 WIC), 13-23.
